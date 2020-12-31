Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager warns Dillon Danis they will 'catch him soon'

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has warned Dillon Danis that his team will ‘catch him soon’.

Taking a jibe at Dillon Danis, Ali Abdelaziz has put forth a statement via his official Twitter account. Abdelaziz’s jibe against Dillon Danis comes amidst an ongoing social media feud between the MMA manager and Danis. Abdelaziz is the longtime manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is the archrival of UFC megastar Conor McGregor. On the other hand, McGregor is a training partner, BJJ student, and close friend of Dillon Danis. Fans can check out Ali Abdelaziz’s tweet against Dillon Danis below:

The Irish guy boyfriend always talking shit he didn’t learn from the last time too many Internet thugs we will catch you soon don’t worry 😉 — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 30, 2020

In his tweet above aimed at Dillon Danis, Ali Abdelaziz has seemingly referred to Danis as Irish MMA legend Conor McGregor’s ‘boyfriend’. Abdelaziz has also accused Danis of always engaging in trash talk.

Additionally, Abdelaziz, the founder and president of Dominance MMA management, also harked back to UFC 229 when Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission. After the conclusion of that fight, Nurmagomedov had scaled the octagon fence and soared through the air to land a double-legged flying kick on McGregor’s cornerman Dillon Danis.

What followed was an all-out brawl between Nurmagomedov’s team and Conor McGregor’s team. Many other people who weren’t associated with either party were also inadvertently dragged into the conflict, which spilled over into other parts of the arena as well.

The brawl was so very incendiary and violent that it resulted in MMA fans and partygoers in and around the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, getting into fights with one another not only on the streets but also inside the casinos.

In his tweet against Dillon Danis, Ali Abdelaziz suggested that Danis and the McGregor camp haven’t learned from their prior experience. Abdelaziz also claimed that Dillon Danis and the others are Internet thugs, adding that they’ll catch Danis soon.

Dillon Danis recently called Ali Abdelaziz a rat

As we had previously reported, Dillon Danis had set the MMA world abuzz by posting a meme featuring US President Donald Trump and Ali Abdelaziz, wherein Abdelaziz is referred to as a ‘rat’.

This reference to Abdelaziz’s history of being an alleged government informant, colloquially known as a ‘snitch’, has been made by Dillon Danis on multiple occasions in the past. Abdelaziz’s tweet appears to be a response to Danis’ recent jibe at the MMA manager.