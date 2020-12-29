Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager for allegedly possessing multiple passports

Conor McGregor's training partner and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis mocked Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz for allegedly possessing multiple passports.

Danis took to Twitter to post a photo of Abdelaziz meeting with outgoing United States President Donald Trump:

Abdelaziz is the founder of Dominance MMA, and manages a number of top fighters in the UFC including Justin Gaethje, Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, among many others.

Dillon Danis, meanwhile, has fought in Bellator twice, is well known for stirring the pot and talking trash. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt was in fact the one that Khabib Nurmagomedov attacked during the infamous brawl after UFC 229.

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis' history of feuding with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ali Abdelaziz

Referee Herb Dean separates Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia from Conor McGregor

Dillon Danis, a jiu-jitsu black belt under Marcelo Garcia, first came into the limelight after coming on as a grappling partner for Conor McGregor after the loss to Nate Diaz.

Since then, the brash and outspoken 25-year-old has made a name for himself in mixed martial arts circles because of his fondness for talking trash to other fighters. In recent weeks, Danis has been involved in a war of words with YouTubers-turned-professional boxers Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

Danis is best known however, for his involvement in the UFC 229 brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, and their respective camps. After defeating Conor McGregor to defend the UFC lightweight championship, Khabib Nurmagomedov leapt out of the octagon and brawled with Danis in the crowd.

Danis was accused of hurling insults at Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the UFC lighweight champion later revealed that he had premeditated the attack:

"No, I didn’t hear him, you know. I jumped on him because other corner is too old; because Conor’s other corner, other coaches, too old, and that’s why I jumped on him, because he’s almost like my age. If I jumped on (coach John) Kavanagh, I don’t think it’s too — cause Kavanagh can’t fight me. That’s why I jumped on him," Khabib Nurmagomedov explained on an interview via Submission Radio.

Ali Abdelaziz, on the other hand, loves the limelight probably just as much as Dillon Danis does.

Widely considered as one of the leading managers in the MMA industry, , Abdelaziz has been known to have frosty relationships with clients' opponents. In fact, he seems to enjoy talking trash to them as well.

Abdelaziz recently took to Twitter to remind Conor McGregor that as long as his clients are around, 'The Notorious' one will never be champion again:

"You will never be champ again because I have army waiting for you 155/170," Abdelaziz said, before referring to his clients at the lightweight and welterweight divisions. Abdelaziz mentioned top UFC stars such as Justin Gaethje, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev, Islam Makhachev, Beneil Dariush, Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque.