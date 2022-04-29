Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege Saygid Izagakhmaev and his smashing ONE debut

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has had his influence felt in ONE Championship. One of his proteges, Saygid Izagakhmaev, made a huge statement in his debut at ONE: Heavy Hitters earlier this year. The talented Dagestani submitted the very game James Nakashima inside 10 minutes. The submission not only won him the bout but also a sweet $50,000 performance bonus.

There was a lot of hype surrounding the Dagestani lightweight coming into his debut. Izagakhmaev was being dubbed the next big thing in his division. Despite Khabib Nurmagomedov not being in his corner due to last-minute COVID-19 protocols, Izagakhmaev made his mentor and team proud.

After patiently looking for an opening in the first four minutes, the Dagestani grappler scored a nifty double-leg takedown. For the rest of the first round, Izagakhmaev gave Nakashima a taste of that legendary top game.

Seeing that Nakashima had no answer to his double leg, Izagakhmaev started the second round by immediately shooting for another one. His opponent was able to resist momentarily but Nurmagomedov's student just ragdolled him back to the ground.

Eagle MMA's heavy top game and overwhelming ground-and-pound shined through Izagakhmaev. Eventually, Nakashima became vulnerable and got caught in a tight arm triangle choke, making him tap almost immediately. It was vintage Dagestani MMA. Khabib Nurmagomedov must have been proud.

Watch the full fight here:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege Saygid Izagakhmaev called out his division's elite after his ONE debut

After his win at ONE: Heavy Hitters, Saygid Izagakhmaev didn't waste time calling out two of the most high-profile names in his division. Still fired up after dispatching a former title contender, the Dagestani fighter said:

"I knew I was going to win when I was entering this ring and I destroyed your former challenger so give me another fight. Eddie [Alvarez], [Shinya] Aoki… I’ll kill you."

Considering how Izagakhmaev dispatched Nakashima, it wouldn't be a surprise if ONE eventually gives him what he wants. Although Russian athletes are banned from entering Singapore at the moment, there's still a chance that we'll see the Dagestani enter the circle sooner rather than later.

We'll just have to wait and see how things pan out with Russia and Ukraine. Here's to hoping that the conflict ends soon.

