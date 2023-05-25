Khabib Nurmagomedov's team are scheduled to take on B-Team Jiu-Jitsu, headed by formidable grapplers Craig Jones, Nicky Ryan and Nicky Rodriguez. The event is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan, but a date is yet to be confirmed.

The news was broken during a recent episode of The Simple Man Podcast, hosted by professional grapplers Nicky Rodriguez, Ethan Crelinsten and Damien Anderson, all of whom train and coach at B-Team Jiu-Jitsu. During episode No.26 of their podcast, Crelinsten said:

"It's a team event in Kazakhstan. Where it's B-Team versus Khabib Nurmagomedov's team. No [Khabib is not on the team], that would be insane. He is coaching."

Nicky Rodriguez then continued by saying:

"Would you fight a 200lb Khabib?"

Ethan Crelinsten responded:

"I would, that would be crazy! But he's probably really good."

Watch the video below from 1:41:00:

Khabib Nurmagomedov took up a role as co-head coach at the American Kickboxing Academy after he retired from the sport in 2020. He has also trained with other fighters, including welterweight title contender Belal Muhammad.

It is currently unclear who from Nurmagomedov's team will feature at the event in Kazakhstan, with a plethora of high-level grapplers to choose from.

Georges St-Pierre weighs in on Conor McGregor's trash-talk versus Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor shared what is largely considered to be the most heated rivalry in UFC history.

The origin of their beef stemmed from an incident involving 'The Eagle' and Artem Lobov, a former teammate of McGregor's.

The Irishman went on a tirade against Nurmagomedov and his clan, which got under the skin of 'The Eagle' as he attacked Conor McGregor's corner following their fight at UFC 229.

During a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, bonafide MMA legend Georges St-Pierre shared his thoughts on McGregor's trash-talk towards Khabib Nurmagomedov. He said:

"Look what happens sometime when they talk about other guy's family, now it gets bad. I think it crosses a line but there's no rules, it's a fight game, you can die out there. People will do anything to get to you."

St-Pierre continued:

"Some guys that will do everything to make you lose your mind, they will cross that line... Everybody's different and there's no wrong to do this. Some people, they show their private life and stuff they expose, but when you do that, you put your card on the table, man."

Watch the video below from 1:05:

