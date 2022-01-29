Khabib Nurmagomedov says Eagle FC offer is still on the table for Jake Paul - "Now we're waiting for his answer"

Khabib Nurmagomedov has doubled down on his offer to Jake Paul to join the ranks of MMA fighters in Eagle FC. The 33-year-old recently revealed that he was waiting for a response from Paul's camp.

While in conversation with the media at the Eagle FC 44 post-fight press conference, 'The Eagle' offered fans some insight into the status of Paul's future in Eagle FC.

"Yeah. We offer him. We offer him. We offer him, now we're waiting for his answer. If he want, we're here," said Nurmagomedov.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's discussion regarding Jake Paul below:

When previously offered the opportunity to sign with Eagle FC, 'The Problem Child' highlighted the one condition he had to join the promotion. The 25-year-old declared that he wanted to make his MMA debut in a fight against the former UFC lightweight kingpin himself.

Check out Paul's tweet below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov last featured in a fight against Justin Gaethe at UFC 254 back in October 2020. He managed to fight his way to a second-round submission win, using a triangle choke. The Dagestani phenom has since retired from active contention, making sporadic appearances in his teammates' corners.

On the other hand, Paul has managed to accumulate five wins as a professional boxer against a number of non-boxers. However, he has proved his striking pedigree by knocking out every opponent he has ever fought.

Watch Nurmagomedov's full Eagle FC 44 post-fight interview below:

Jake Paul's feud with Dana White and the UFC intensifies

Jake Paul has been in a long-standing feud with Dana White, lobbying for greater benefits and long-term healthcare for fighters. He has rallied against the UFC supremo for tying fighters to restrictive contracts.

In his latest move against the UFC president, the YouTuber-turned-boxer released a music video to throw shade at Dana White and his promotion. In the video, 'The Problem Child' also ridiculed fighters including Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Watch Paul's music video right here:

This comes shortly after Paul revealed that he had recently invested in UFC's parent company, Endeavor, hoping to bring a change in the promotion's policies from within. He offered fans some insight into the same with a post on Twitter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jake Paul @jakepaul I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor” I’ve invested in EDR (UFC) stock with my partner @geoffreywoo 2 focus on UFCs ESG standards relating to fighters. We believe EDR can drive long-term economic value by increasing UFC fighter pay & providing them healthcare. Reaching out to @EngineNo_1 to partner on this “endeavor”

Edited by David Andrew