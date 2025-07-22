  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Khabib Nurmagomedov sees room for new rivalries in UFC but calls Conor McGregor clash one of a kind

Khabib Nurmagomedov sees room for new rivalries in UFC but calls Conor McGregor clash one of a kind

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 22, 2025 13:30 GMT
Khabib Nurmagomedov reflects on his rivalry with Conor McGregor. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Khabib Nurmagomedov reflects on his rivalry with Conor McGregor. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently discussed the possibility of future UFC rivalries similar to the one he had with Conor McGregor.

Ad

The feud between Nurmagomedov and McGregor intensified after the Irishman's bus attack on the Russian in April 2018. To settle their grudge, they were scheduled to face each other in the octagon at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, 2018, where Nurmagomedov secured a submission victory over 'The Notorious'.

During episode #28 of the Hustle Show, 'The Eagle' was asked whether there would be other rivalries like his with McGregor. Nurmagomedov responded by citing how their feud extended beyond just the sport of MMA:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"That's a good question. I don't even know. Maybe. It's possible. MMA is constantly evolving, after all. Fighters are getting better and better. But whether something will generate that kind of interest? It's a different story... The sport is growing more and more. But for it to go beyond the boundaries of the sport — our fight went beyond MMA. That's hard to say. Well, hopefully we'll see some kind of big rivalry again."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (23:03):

youtube-cover
Ad

When Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed Herb Dean saved Conor McGegor's life

While Khabib Nurmagomedov is known for his calm demeanor, Conor McGregor is quite vocal when it comes to mocking his opponents. Leading up to their UFC 229 fight, McGregor made several brutal comments about Nurmagomedov, which further intensified their feud.

Combat sports outlet Happy Punch recently shared a past conversation in which Nurmagomedov claimed that Herb Dean, the referee for their fight, saved McGregor during the bout:

Ad
"So [McGregor] talk a lot of trash. For me, it was like very important to catch this guy. Honestly, Herb Dean saved his life 100%. He saved his life. Can you imagine, no Herb Dean [inside the octagon], what he gonna do? He's gonna die. Because I catch him, he go like this [indicating McGregor's tap], and Herb Dean come and [breaks off the choke]. And it was like not enough for me. This is make me sad, you know? You understand?"
Ad

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications