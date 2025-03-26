Khabib Nurmagomedov shares five-word message after death toll in Palestine surges over the last 120 hours

Khabib Nurmagomedov sent a supportive message to Palestine following recent reports of surging deaths in Gaza. Over the last few years, the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine was re-ignited, leading to thousands of deaths.

The ongoing violence has received global media attention, with many people calling for a ceasefire. Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, a devout Muslim, re-posted a report claiming over a thousand more people have been killed this week in Gaza, a Palestinian territory, on Instagram.

Nurmagomedov also wrote:

"We pray for you Palestine"

Nurmagomedov's Instagram post

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't the only UFC-affiliated figure to publicly voice his support for Palestine. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, who was born to Palestinian parents, has repeatedly called for peace in Gaza.

Check out the Instagram post shared by Nurmagomedov below:

Javier Mendez reveals major difference between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

In October 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov defended his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje. Following his impressive performance, 'The Eagle' announced his official retirement from MMA.

Two years later, Nurmagomedov's close friend and longtime training partner Islam Makhachev continued building their team's legacy by capturing the UFC lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov and Makhachev have long been compared to each other. During an episode of the 'Javier and Mo Show,' the coach of both fighters, Javier Mendez, had this to say:

"The thing about Islam, like I've always said, he can change on a dime. Basically we can change him minute for minute, round for round, second per second. He's that good. He can change and adapt... Khabib is 50/50 with me [when it comes to changing the game plan mid-fight]. Islam has always been 100% on point... He's a great student, not a good student, he's a great student. He listens to all his coaches."

Islam Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight title with a second-round submission win against Charles Oliveira in October 2022. The pound-for-pound king has since defended his throne against Alexander Volkanovski (x2), Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.

Although it's unconfirmed by the UFC, Makhachev has been rumored for a lightweight title defense later this year against Ilia Topuria, the former featherweight champion, who recently vacated his title.

Watch Mendez's comments starting at 4:32 below:

