Khabib Nurmagomedov shares one-word reaction to Israel's brutal attack on Gaza despite ceasefire

Former UFC pound-for-pound king Khabib Nurmagomedov is a devout Muslim. As such, he is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause. 'The Eagle' is holding his religious beliefs tight in light of the recent attack by Israeli forces.

Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israeli government had a ceasefire agreement, which was broken with the latest attack on the Gaza Strip. The attack has allegedly killed more than 400 civilians, with many reportedly being children.

Nurmagomedov reacted to the news on social media and dropped a one-word reaction:

"SUBHANALLAH," the former UFC champion wrote.

The Arabic word translates to "Glory be to Allah."

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story [Image Source - @khabib_nurmagomedov on Instagram]

Nurmagomedov has long been calling for the war to stop. Last year, the Russian fighter urged Donald Trump, who was not the US president at the time, to stop the war. However, Trump has continued to approve the sale of weapons to Israel.

Like 'The Eagle', his protege Islam Makhachev also supports the Palestinian cause. Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev are other notable names to have spoken out against Israel in the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov highlights major difference between coaching and fighting

Khabib Nurmagomedov's second title defense of his lightweight strap was against interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242.

Like his father before him, Nurmagomedov is the head coach of Eagles MMA, and he was in the corner of Islam Makhachev when he fought Poirier last June.

In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto before UFC 311 in January, 'The Eagle' was asked about the major difference between coaching and fighting:

"Outside the cage and inside the cage. Inside was much better. When I was inside, I didn't have to talk. Only a couple of times I talked inside the cage. When I was with Dustin, I remember a couple of times I talked with him. After the first round, I asked him, 'How do you feel?' and he said, 'Nothing, you win the first round,'" Nurmagomedov said.

Nurmagomedov noted he talked more while in Makhachev's corner than when he fought Poirier.

Unlike his mentor, Makhachev had to dig deep to defeat Poirier. After four hard-fought rounds, the pound-for-pound king submitted 'The Diamond' in the fifth.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (10:00):

