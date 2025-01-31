Khabib Nurmagomedov shares six-word reaction to Akhmed Magomedov's submission over Nathan Kelly at PFL Challenger Series

At the PFL Challenger Series, Akhmed Magomedov delivered an impressive performance against Nathan Kelly. Following this win, his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, took to social media to commend his work ethic.

The bout took place on Jan. 25 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Magomedov, hailing from Dagestan, faced Ireland's Nathan Kelly, who entered the cage with an impressive 11-fight winning streak.

From the onset, Magomedov showcased his superior grappling skills, controlling the pace and positioning. In the second round, he secured a rear-naked choke, forcing Kelly to submit, marking a significant victory in his career.

Nurmagomedov's recent story on Instagram highlighted the dedication and tenacity Magomedov displayed during the fight. 'The Eagle' shared a photo of the victorious moment with the following caption:

"He worked just like a tiger." [Translated from Russian to English]

Gilbert Burns casts doubt on Khabib Nurmagomedov's coaching following Umar Nurmagomedov's defeat

Following Umar Nurmagomedov's defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311, Gilbert Burns has raised questions about Khabib Nurmagomedov's coaching. Burns emphasized that effective coaching requires time and repetition, suggesting that Khabib's transition from champion fighter to coach is still in its early stages.

Umar faced a challenging bout against Dvalishvili. Despite a strong start, the previously unbeaten bantamweight suffered a broken hand during the fight, significantly impacting his performance in the later rounds. The champion rallied in the final three rounds to return his title via decision, handing 'Young Eagle' his first loss.

Reflecting on the fight, 'Durinho' observed that when Umar appeared fatigued and uncertain, he looked to his corner for guidance. Burns noted:

"Khabib as the main coach... People going to hate on this, but he still has to improve a lot becuase when Umar started getting tired, he came to the corner with 'question eyes,' like he didn’t know what to do."

He further commented on Khabib's reaction, stating:

"And when I looked at Khabib and his corner, they had the same eyes—like, 'Oh my God.'"

Check out Gilbert Burns' comments below:

