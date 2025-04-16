Khabib Nurmagomedov spells bad news for Shavkat Rakhmonov while revealing Belal Muhammad's "underrated" attribute

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has trained with welterweight champion Belal Muhammad many times. The UFC Hall of Famer was full of praise for Muhammad, who will defend his title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315.

Nurmagomedov praised Muhammad's insane cardio and ranked it among the top 5 in the UFC. Muhammad won the welterweight title against Leon Edwards at UFC 304 and hasn't fought since. He was scheduled to face Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 but pulled out of the bout due to an injury.

According to Nurmagomedov, Maddalena and Rakhmonov are Muhammad's toughest challengers in the welterweight division. He also asserted that if the pair can't finish Muhammad within two rounds, the welterweight champion can outwork them in the final rounds with his insane cardio skills. Muhammad is currently on an 11-fight unbeaten streak.

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, Nurmagomedov said:

"You may not like a person but that doesn't mean he's a bad fighter. We should look at the stats. When did he even lose? A very long time ago. He has a very good win streak. I think it would be hard to go past Belal. That's his style, constantly moving forward, wrestle, strike, wrestle, strike. He also has a great gas tank."

He added:

"Shavkat is very good, and Maddalena is very good too. Those two will be the toughest test for Belal. If those two can't finish him, Belal will keep going for 25 minutes and impose his will. He's the best in his weight class and top 5 in the UFC in terms of cardio. I wrestled with him myself. He's a hard worker, and cardio is Belal's most valuable asset at the moment"

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov says the outcome of UFC 315 main event will determine Islam Makhachev's next step

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov disclosed that Islam Makhachev's next fight will be decided by the result of the UFC 315 main event. Belal Muhammad will square off against Jack Della Maddalena, and according to Nurmagomedov, a win for the Australian would mean Makhachev would move up to welterweight.

Nurmagomedov said:

"As far as I see it, the UFC are waiting for the event in May, where Belal and [Della] Maddalena are set to fight each other. I really want with all my heart Belal to win, but if [Della] Maddalena wins, I think the UFC may offer Islam this fight for the title at 170 [pounds]."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

