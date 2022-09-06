'Khabib Nurmagomedov sponsored this clip' - Fans react hilariously to video of Michael Bisping forgetting ring girl's name

UFC fans have reacted to a video of Michael Bisping forgetting a ring girl's name, with one hilariously suggesting that the video was sponsored by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During the UFC Paris ceremonial weigh-ins, Bisping introduced the ring-card girls present on-stage but couldn't recall Carly Baker's name. The clip was recently shared by @homeoffight on Instagram, which received a series of funny responses from fans.

One user hilariously suggested that the video was sponsored by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who made controversial comments about ring girls last year, describing them as "the most useless people" in MMA.

"Khabib sponsored this clip."

While another user suggested that the former UFC champ didn't really care about her, others seemed quite amused by the act.

"The count does as the count wants," one said.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

When Michael Bisping defended having ring girls after criticism from Khabib Nurmagomedov

At a Moscow press conference last year, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated that he wouldn't consider ever having ring girls in his MMA promotion Eagle FC, deeming them unnecessary.

🤣 Khabib Nurmagomedov: Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. Khabib Nurmagomedov: Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts.😂🤣🔥 https://t.co/OOSEHsWuKI

During an episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping weighed in on Nurmagomedov's comments and echoed the Dagestani's thoughts that they are unnecassary.

However, 'The Count' defended the presence of ring girls by stating that the tradition is steeped in boxing history and now in MMA.

"When he [Nurmagomedov] says, 'The most useless people in martial arts,' correct, they are! But they're not getting in the cage and fighting. They're a little bit of extra for the show and I like it because it’s historic in boxing and now with MMA, of course... It’s a little bit of fun."

Watch Michael Bisping react to Nurmagomedov's ring girls comments below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov was on the receiving end of heavy backlash following his comments about the ring girls. Several fans also slammed 'The Eagle' for his remarks, labeling him as 'sexist'.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov received support from certain fans and others, including UFC analyst Laura Sanko, who defended the former lightweight kingpin for having his opinion and his right to not have ring girls in his promotion.

