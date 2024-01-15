Khabib Nurmagomedov spotted with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan's game in Italy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was present at the San Siro alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, for AC Milan's clash against AS Roma this past weekend.

Nurmagomedov and Ibrahimovic were both elite athletes in their respective sports and are now enjoying retirement.

'The Eagle' remained undefeated in the UFC lightweight division, finishing his career with a professional MMA record of 29-0, and holds the record for the longest UFC lightweight championship reign.

A video was posted on AC Milan's Instagram profile with words of encouragement for the home side from the former pound-for-pound king:

''Hi AC Milan fans, I am here in San Siro for the first time in my life. Thank you so much for inviting me here. Thank you, Ibra, and today I am going to be with AC Milan. Good Luck. ''

Khabib Nurmagomedov has long been known as an avid football fan and has shown his love for the sport on numerous occasions.

One of the remarkable bonds he has built with a fellow athlete is with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the all-time greats in football. They have publicly shown their respect for one another, capturing attention from fans all around the world.

Additionally, the Dagestani icon has revealed his support for local team Anzhi Makhachkala, Turkish giants Galatasaray, Spanish juggernauts Real Madrid, and current Premier League leaders Liverpool. Notably, he plays the game often as well.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes he could've been a football player if he wasn't born in Dagestan

Khabib Nurmagomedov once claimed that if Cristiano Ronaldo was born in Dagestan, he would've become a UFC champion, highlighting how one's place of origin impacts their future. If the former UFC star wasn't born in the Caucasus mountains, who knows? He could've turned out as successful as 'CR7' in the beautiful game.

While attending a UEFA Champions League game a few years ago, 'The Eagle' posted an image of himself at Camp Nou, the home stadium of Barcelona. He wrote in the caption of his post:

"I've love football since childhood and have always dreamed of becoming a football player. But I was born in Dagestan, and there, you yourself know what is the priority. Who knows, maybe if Ronaldo was born in Dagestan, he would also become the UFC champion."

He further wrote:

''In general, I want to say that football is THE sport. And in my opinion, I became a fighter by accident. Just kidding, not by chance. Someday, I will tell you about my football story as a child and how I, sitting in a lesson, wrote 200 football names on a notebook (then there was no Internet).''