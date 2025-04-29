Khabib Nurmagomedov tags Dana White in hilarious reaction to being seated in emergency-exit row on airplane again, fans react: "Not againnn bro"

Khabib Nurmagomedov made a lighthearted joke about an incident where he was removed from a Frontier Airlines flight at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas due to a dispute with the flight crew.

The incident occurred in January when the flight attendant questioned whether Nurmagomedov, seated in the emergency exit row, would be able to assist fellow passengers in case of an emergency. The dispute escalated, leading to Nurmagomedov being escorted off the plane.

Recently, the Dagestani fighter took to social media and posted a photo of himself seated in the emergency exit row on a flight. In the caption, Nurmagomedov tagged UFC CEO Dana White and made a lighthearted remark about the now-infamous incident.

The caption read:

"Why do they always put me in this place, @danawhite?"

Check out the screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's social media story below (Courtesy: @ChampRDS on X):

Fans took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on Nurmagomedov's post. While a few criticized him for complaining, others made lighthearted remarks, urging him to fly business class as he is one of the richest MMA athletes.

One fan commented:

"Not againnn bro."

Another fan wrote:

"Fly first class brutha you have money now."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Frontier Airlines' contradicting versions of the infamous incident

The video of Khabib Nurmagomedov engaged in an argument with the Frontier Airlines crew went viral, sparking widespread debate for several days. Some speculated that the airline crew may have been biased against Nurmagomedov's religious or ethnic background.

Later, Nurmagomedov took to X and explained his side of the story. According to him, the flight attendant was rude from the beginning and insisted that he change seats, despite his confirmation of understanding English and willingness to assist in an emergency.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post below:

Meanwhile, in a statement given to MMA Fighting, Frontier Airlines explained that Nurmagomedov did not adequately respond to repeated inquiries about his willingness or ability to help fellow passengers. The airline also claimed that Nurmagomedov was offered an upgraded seat. However, viral videos of the incident do not capture this part of the interaction, adding:

"Videos circulating on social media platforms do not capture this interaction, and instead show a subsequent interaction after a gate agent entered the plane and reiterated the option to be reseated. As a result of the customer’s initial unresponsiveness and repeated declinations of a seat change, he was asked to deplane per airline and FAA policy. The decision to deplane the customer was in no way related to his ethnicity and we have refunded him and his travelling companions for their flights.” [H/T MMA Fighting]

A large section of the MMA community, including UFC CEO Dana White, came in support of Nurmagomedov and slammed the airline and its crew for the incident. However, the dust eventually settled, and it seems to have become a distant memory for Nurmagomedov.

