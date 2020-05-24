Khabib Nurmagomedov takes jibes at Conor McGregor; calls him "the greatest UFC fighter in Twitter history"

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor sparked off a huge debate on social media recently by starting a G.O.A.T thread on Twitter and ranking the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time. In his list, the Irishman ranked himself above the likes of Georges St. Pierre and UFC's current pound-for-pound king Jon Jones. Only Anderson Silva is ranked above McGregor in the list and the latter claims that by the time he's done fighti, he will replace Silva as the greatest fighter of all time.

GOAT THREAD.

The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.

My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.

However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Conor McGregor's arch-rival and the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to take a jibe at the Irishman for claiming to be the second best pound-for-pound fighter of all time.

Nurmagomedov pointed out that McGregor succumbed to defeat in every single weight class he's ever fought in - Featherweight, Lightweight and Welterweight. The Dagestani fighter also brought up the fact that McGregor has never defended either of the two titles he won in the UFC and labelled the Irishman "the greatest UFC fighter in twitter history."

you tapped out in featherweight , you tapped out in lightweight and you tapped in welterweight , you never defended title in the UFC or Cage Warriors , you gave up more than GSP , Spider and Bones all together.

you greatest @ufc fighter in twitter history. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 24, 2020

The Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov story

The Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov rivalry needs no introduction. It started with Nurmagomedov slapping McGregor's friend Artem Lobov at a hotel and then McGregor entering Brooklyn Arena with his entourage and throwing a dolly at the bus Khabib was travelling in along with other fighters. The pair squared off back in 2018 at UFC 229 in a fight that had bad-blood written all over it.

Nurmagomedov dominated the fight, forcing McGregor to submit in the fourth round and what followed next was complete mayhem with Khabib jumping the cage to attack McGregor's jiu-jitsu trainer Dillon Danis and Nurmagomedov's cousins entered the Octagon and sucker-punched the Irish fighter from behind.

It seemed like the pair was inching towards finally calling it a truce when McGregor sent out a message of support for Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap who is battling death at a military hospital in Moscow, Russia. However, Nurmagomedov's latest tweet proves that the pair are far from a truce and there probably won't be an end to this rivalry.