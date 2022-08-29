"You cannot even walk, brother" - Khabib Nurmagomedov claims he'll "eat" Daniel Cormier in a basketball game

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier's friendship is no secret. The pair have been long-time training partners and share a brotherly dynamic.

'The Eagle' found a home at the American Kickboxing Academy in 2012, the same gym that 'DC' has been a mainstay at throughout his MMA career. Given the nature of their relationship, the pair are often seen engaging in play-fighting and banter.

A video that was recently posted to Nurmagomedov's YouTube channel shows the two friends having a jovial debate about who would win a basketball match. 'DC' said that Nurmagomedov had no chance at beating him in basketball. 'The Eagle' responded with the following:

"Brother, you can't even walk brother. What are you talking about? How are you going to play with me?"

A basketball match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier would make for an exciting watch. 'The Eagle' may prefer to play 'Dagestani Basketball' instead of the American version, which would put him in good stead against 'DC'. However, it may be a long night for Nurmagomedov if he agrees to the American ruleset.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was upset by seeing Kamaru Usman KO'd in such a fashion

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently asked for his thoughts on Kamaru Usman's loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. 'The Eagle' and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' have been friends for some time now. They also share the same manager and agent in Ali Abdelaziz.

Nurmagomedov admitted that it was difficult to see Usman getting knocked out when the former champion was just 50 seconds away from victory. However, he also pointed out that in MMA, one mistake is all it takes for you to be put out cold and lose everything:

"I was surprised, even a little upset, because I have close relations with Kamaru. It was hard to watch the best fighter in the world get knocked unconscious with 50 seconds to go in the fight."

Khabib Nurmagomedov also said that he has not reached out to Usman yet, as there are many people trying to contact him. 'The Eagle' will wait until everything has calmed down before he reaches out.

