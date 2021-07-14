Khabib Nurrmagomedov predicts how the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will go

Khabib Nurmagomedov has provided his prediction for a potential third fight between Conor McGregor and his arch-rival Nate Diaz. 'The Eagle' believes that McGregor would not only lose once again to Diaz but would also be beaten by Dustin Poirier if the UFC schedules a rematch.

During his recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Nurmagomedov said Conor McGregor wouldn't be the same with broken legs, as he could never land kicks like the Irishman once used to.

"Without broken legs, yes, but with broken legs never because he never gonna kick same. With him, no, I don't believe and with Tony Ferguson, no but Conor have good age, only 32 but Tony Ferguson 38. No, Conor with this, what happen with his mind, legs and I don't think. These both guys finished but these guys good for promotion. For UFC, okay, they gonna bring so much attention, everything okay."

Watch Khabib's interview below:

'The Eagle' believes neither Conor McGregor nor Tony Ferguson are capable of getting back into their prime form inside the octagon. But the advantage the Irishman has over 'El Cucuy' is the six-year age gap.

Nate Diaz. The west coast zombie 🧟‍♂️ https://t.co/V1Mo0IYKGJ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Nurmagomedov added that if Conor McGregor is ready to make a comeback, the UFC should book him with Poirier one more time, but a fourth fight would have the same result.

The former UFC lightweight champion also remains confident that Diaz will beat 'Notorious' in their highly anticipated trilogy clash.

"When he come back, if he wanna comeback, okay make him fight one more time with Dustin Poirier and finish this guy and that's it. I think what UFC gonna do with him or maybe make he [him] fight vs. Nate but both of them I think he's gonna lose. But my opinion, UFC promote him, UFC make him."

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor's first UFC trilogy didn't end the way he would've hoped for

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

At the UFC 264 PPV, Conor McGregor failed to avenge his defeat to Dustin Poirier after suffering a devastating injury. The fight was called off via doctor's stoppage after the Irishman broke his tibia in the dying seconds of the first round.

Dustin Poirier was declared the winner via TKO. The loss also means that Conor McGregor has now lost two successive fights for the first time in his MMA career.

