Khabib reaction: When is the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 UFC 257 press conference?

Khabib Nurmagomedov met UFC president Dana White last night and the duo discussed his future in the sport of MMA. With White now revealing what happened in the meeting, another major event that’s set to take place is the UFC 257 press conference.

According to Aaron Bronsteter, the UFC 257 press conference will take place on Thursday, January 21st, at 5 pm GST/8 am ET/5 am PT. It will take place at the Etihad Arena and will be streamed live on UFC.com, and the UFC’s YouTube and other social media channels.

The UFC 257 press conference will feature the event’s headlining and co-headlining fighters – namely former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, lightweight contender Dan Hooker, and former Bellator lightweight champion and UFC debutant Michael Chandler. The press conference will also feature UFC president Dana White.

The UFC has announced that a press conference for UFC 257 featuring Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker, Michael Chandler and Dana White will take place on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/EPwLMWuifL — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 15, 2021

The UFC 257 press conference is anticipated to be very significant from a promotional perspective. Many expect it to feature the fighters mentioned above opening up on their upcoming fights and possibly even engaging in trash talk with one another.

The vast majority of MMA fans and experts have grown accustomed to highly entertaining press conferences whenever Conor McGregor is scheduled to partake. The UFC 257 press conference is expected to be no different.

The UFC looks to kick off what’s sure to be another successful year for the sport of MMA, by putting forth three consecutive UFC events culminating at UFC 257 on January 23rd (The UFC 257 main card starts at 7 am local time in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on January 24th).

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor alongside other UFC stars as well are on Fight Island to kick off 2021

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Dan Hooker, Michael Chandler, Max Holloway, Calvin Kattar, Michael Chiesa, Neil Magny, and many other UFC stars are on Fight Island (Yas Island) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for the UFC events on January 16th, January 20th, and January 23rd. The organization is pulling out all the stops in its quest to start 2021 in style.

On that note, it's now been revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov 'will fight' Conor McGregor or another lightweight contender if they impress him at UFC 257. Whether or not this means Khabib Nurmagomedov would return in the 2021 calendar year remains to be seen. Dana White stated that Khabib Nurmagomedov had the following to say in their meeting:

"I would never tie up the division or keep the belt away from anyone else."

Additionally, Dana White noted:

"Khabib might be interested in returning if guys do "something special" coming up."