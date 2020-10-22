Khabib's coach predicts how a Conor McGregor vs Justin Gaethje fight would go

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez has an unpopular opinion on the result of a potential clash between two of the hardest hitting lightweights in the UFC - Conor Mcgregor and Justin Gaethje.

Mendez is no stranger to Conor McGregor's abilities inside the cage because he trained his star pupil for the biggest fight of his life against the Irishman at UFC 229 back in 2018. Having read McGregor's gameplan perfectly, Khabib and Mendez devised a plan to stop the former two-division champ from being able to cause any damage to the undefeated Russian with his much famed striking game.

Mendez has also prepared Khabib Nurmagomedov for his upcoming fight against Justin Gaethje in the headliner of UFC 254 which will take place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi, and the AKA coach believes that Conor McGregor was a tougher opponent for Khabib then Gaethje's going to be and claims that his pupil will prove it this weekend.

At the virtual media day for UFC 254, Javier Mendez was asked to predict the result of a potential clash between Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor, and without any hesitation, the veteran coach said that Conor McGregor will beat Gaethje inside the Octagon if they were ever to fight. Explaining why he believes so, Mendez said that even though Gaethje has a strong wrestling background, he always prefers to stay on his feet and exchange strikes with his opponent and that's where Conor McGregor is most dangerous.

Mendez said that the precision in Conor McGregor's striking will be too much for Gaethje to handle. Mendez clearly stated that McGregor is the better stand-up guy among the two and said that Gaethje's got no chance of winning a fistfight against McGregor unless he manages to knock the Irishman out with a hay-maker.