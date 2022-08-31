"Khabib is smarter than Islam, that is for sure" - Fans unhappy after Islam Makhachev writes off "lucky" Leon Edwards in a trilogy fight against Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman's head-kick knockout by Leon Edwards at UFC 278 stunned the world. It ended a run of five consecutive title defenses and handed the Nigerian-American fighter his first loss in the UFC. That said, lightweight title contender Islam Makhachev believes Usman will soon get his belt back.

Many expected Usman to get the better of Edwards. A minute away from the final bell, it seemed 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was on course to beat 'Rocky' for a second time. However, the British fighter came from behind to knock Usman out, which all but confirmed a future trilogy meeting.

Islam Makhachev believes a third fight would not go well for Edwards. He said in an interview with ESPN MMA:

“Edwards [got] lucky because he [Usman] beat him all five rounds, almost. When they’re going to fight again in rematch, 100 percent I think Kamaru is going to beat him. Edwards have same problem, always with wrestling guys.”

Check out Makhachev's interview with ESPN MMA below:

MMA Fighting posted an article about Makhachev's comments on Edwards vs. Usman 3, which were met with reactions from fans on Twitter.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Morning Report: Islam Makhachev says Kamaru Usman ‘100 percent’ defeats ‘lucky’ Leon Edwards in trilogy mmafighting.com/2022/8/31/2332… Morning Report: Islam Makhachev says Kamaru Usman ‘100 percent’ defeats ‘lucky’ Leon Edwards in trilogy mmafighting.com/2022/8/31/2332… https://t.co/gQZbgdm2qW

One fan compared Makhachev's intellect to that of his longtime teammate and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"Khabib is smarter than Islam That is for sure"

Many fans cited Makhachev's upcoming championship bout against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 and wished him a loss.

James @jr230303 @MMAFighting Never wanted Charles to win so badly @MMAFighting Never wanted Charles to win so badly

ƬЯIƧ 📡 @MBeasleysburner @MMAFighting islam , charles 100% knocks u out cold in abu dhabi @MMAFighting islam , charles 100% knocks u out cold in abu dhabi

Jakub Gontarz @jgontarz_mma @MMAFighting People say Charles Oliveira ‘100 percent’ defeats ‘lucky’ Islam Makchachev in Abu Dhabi. @MMAFighting People say Charles Oliveira ‘100 percent’ defeats ‘lucky’ Islam Makchachev in Abu Dhabi.

Others called out the level of Makhachev's past opponents and his case for getting the title shot.

MMACasual @MMACasual93 @MMAFighting @MAKHACHEVMMA almost as lucky as you getting the next title shot after beating Bobby @MMAFighting @MAKHACHEVMMA almost as lucky as you getting the next title shot after beating Bobby

Some fans speculated if the words were Makhachev's own or his manager Ali Abdelaziz's.

Fans also defended Leon Edwards' meritorious win against Kamaru Usman.

Switchchigga @switchchigga @MMAFighting Luckily no one cares what this guy says. And above all. It doesn’t matter - what Leon did and his whole story is something special. These comments will never touch that. @MMAFighting Luckily no one cares what this guy says. And above all. It doesn’t matter - what Leon did and his whole story is something special. These comments will never touch that.

Stick to fighting. Leave soothsaying to others. @MMAFighting I like Islam but that is very disrespectful. Leon took the chance presented to him.Stick to fighting. Leave soothsaying to others. @MMAFighting I like Islam but that is very disrespectful. Leon took the chance presented to him.Stick to fighting. Leave soothsaying to others.

A few fans backed Islam Makhachev's comments and defended his stance on Edwards' victory.

Genghis @tenismemis @salleh @MMAFighting Why would saying ''lucky'' is disrespectful? Luck is also a factor in combat sports. Check out the betting odds, Makhachev is favorite vs. Oliveira, while Leon is still not favorite vs. Usman in the third fight, despite KO win over him, its natural to think it was luck. @salleh @MMAFighting Why would saying ''lucky'' is disrespectful? Luck is also a factor in combat sports. Check out the betting odds, Makhachev is favorite vs. Oliveira, while Leon is still not favorite vs. Usman in the third fight, despite KO win over him, its natural to think it was luck.

Kamaru Usman intends to bounce right back

Kamaru Usman came very close to equalling Anderson Silva's record of 16 straight wins in the UFC. He was cruising to victory when he was caught by an incredible head kick from Leon Edwards.

Experiencing defeat for the first time in his UFC career, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has handled it admirably well. He graciously congratulated his opponent for securing the welterweight strap and expressed gratitude for all he has accomplished.

He took to Twitter after his loss and wrote:

"Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma"

Check out his congratulatory tweet below:

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 congratulations Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!!🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma

However, Kamaru Usman's quest for greatness does not end there. He also posted a wisdom-filled tweet accompanied by wholesome pictures of him with his daughter:

"I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok,just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires"

Check out his tweet below:

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 🏿 I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok,just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires🤴🏿 I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok,just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/H0S5V6ZawU

