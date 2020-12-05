Khabib vs McGregor or GSP? UFC president Dana White plays 'Would You Rather' with dream fights

UFC President Dana White has asserted that he would like to see Khabib Nurmagomedov face both Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre.

Dana White noted that he would be interested in watching the rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Additionally, White revealed that he would also like to see Nurmagomedov compete in a much-discussed dream match with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre.

Dana White plays ‘Would You Rather’ with dream fights

In an interview with UFC on BT Sport, UFC President Dana White partook in a game of ‘Would You Rather’. White was asked to pick one dream fight from each pair of the options given to him.

White was asked to choose between Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya, in response to which, he noted that he’d prefer to see Jones vs. Adesanya more than the matchup against Miocic.

One of the other dream fight pairs presented to him was Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington. Dana White chose to go with both but added that he would like to see Edwards vs. Masvidal first.

The next fight was Khamzat Chimaev vs. Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson or Khamzat Chimaev vs. Chris Weidman. White believes that Chimaev vs. Thompson would be the better matchup.

Furthermore, when asked about whether he would like to see Henry Cejudo vs. Alexander Volkanovski or Henry Cejudo vs. Petr Yan, White picked the Cejudo vs. Volkanovski matchup.

Dana White was then questioned as to whether he would like to see Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas or Zhang Weili vs. Valentina Shevchenko. White chose to go with the Weili vs. Namajunas matchup.

White was asked whether he would like to see Tony Ferguson vs. Dustin Poirier or Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. He noted that he’d love to see the Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov matchup.

Moreover, Dana White was asked to choose between Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 and Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov 2. White picked McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov 2.

White was then given the options of Dan Hardy vs. Nick Diaz and Dan Hardy vs. Anthony Pettis. He picked the Hardy vs. Diaz matchup.

Dana White would like to see Khabib Nurmagomedov fight both Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre

Another notable pair of options presented to Dana White during the game of ‘Would You Rather’, was Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 and Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre.

Dana White suggested that he’d like to see both fights. He stated:

“Oh, that’s a good one. I want both.”

Nurmagomedov last competed in October 2020, besting Justin Gaethje via second-round submission and successfully unifying the UFC lightweight championship.

Nurmagomedov retired from the sport of MMA after this fight, and he has clarified that he would only return if his mother permits him to compete in MMA again.

On the other hand, Conor McGregor last competed in January 2020, beating Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone via TKO merely 40 seconds into their welterweight bout.

McGregor is now set to compete against Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 in January 2021.

As for the legendary GSP, he last competed against Michael Bisping in November 2017, defeating Bisping via third-round submission and winning the UFC middleweight title.

Georges St-Pierre subsequently vacated the UFC middleweight title and retired from MMA. St-Pierre has not competed since.

Although he and Khabib Nurmagomedov have expressed interest in facing one another in recent times, the fight is now unlikely to happen unless Nurmagomedov returns to MMA.