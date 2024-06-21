"Khabib would’ve wrestled it" - Fans react as Jon Jones leaks CCTV footage of a bear invading his driveway, Nina-Marie Daniele chimes in

Jon Jones recently took to social media to share a video showing a black bear wandering around his driveway. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion revealed that the bear was caught on camera making its way across the front of the fighter's New Mexico house early morning at 4 A.M.

In an Instagram post, Jones shared a video showing the creature walking across his driveway and wrote in the caption:

"OK, tell me you live in New Mexico, without telling me you live in New Mexico. Here's a black bear in my driveway this morning at 4 AM."

The former light heavyweight champion also took to the comments section to share a joke referencing the 2023 movie 'Cocaine Bear' based on the true story of an American 175-pound black bear that reportedly fatally ingested 75 pounds of cocaine in 1975. He wrote:

Trending

"Sorry buddy, no cocaine over here."

Fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to share their reaction. MMA-based social media influencer Nina-Marie Daniele also shared her thoughts and joked about Jones' viral video showing him chasing a robber with a shotgun. She wrote:

"Who else was waiting for Jon to chase it with his shotgun? LOL."

Boxing star Caleb Plant wrote:

"Wild stuff, lol."

One user jokingly wrote:

"Khabib would've wrestled it."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @jonnybones on Instagram

Dana White shares bold take on potential Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight

Dana White doesn't think Francis Ngannou would pose much of a threat to Jon Jones. The UFC CEO recently shared his thoughts on Jones potentially fighting Ngannou and claimed 'Bones' would easily beat the former UFC heavyweight champion.

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, White opened up about Ngannou's UFC departure and answered whether Jones was avoiding fighting the Cameroonian. White said:

"He [Jones] goes out for three years, comes back and beats Ciryl Gane like that, easily. In my opinion, he does the same thing to Francis. One hundred percent. He does the same thing to Francis. Francis didn’t want to fight Jon Jones. There's nothing for him to prove now. He already moved up to heavyweight and walked through. Francis Ngannou barely made it through Ciryl Gane.''

Expand Tweet

Jones was booked to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last November but had to withdraw from the fight after suffering a pectoral injury and undergoing surgery. Nevertheless, he's expected to fight Miocic next sometime later this year.