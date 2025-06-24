Khalil Rountree Jr. opens up about suffering serious knee injury weeks before Jamahal Hill fight, fans react: "Btw he schooled Jamahal"

Khalil Rountree Jr. has disclosed that he fought with an existing knee injury during his match against Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku.

'The War Horse' secured a unanimous decision victory over Hill after their five-round bout. The information about his injury was not disclosed till then. However, hours later, Rountree posted a video on his YouTube channel, where he revealed that he had torn his meniscus three weeks prior to UFC Baku. He explained:

"I’d say about halfway through training camp, when I was training jiu-jitsu, is the first time I felt some discomfort in my knee... It only grew from there until one day I woke up and it was really hard for me to walk and even stand. So I got it checked out and ended up having a torn meniscus. Once I found out what the injury was, I think it was only about three weeks away from the actual fight day." [h/t: MMA Fighting]

Championship Rounds on X reshared Rountree's comments, which further garnered the attention of fans.

Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"All the fighters are always injured, man. I don't know what to believe anymore 😂. Btw, he schooled [Jamahal]. I thought [Jamahal] was an amateur."

Others commented:

"Warrior. Damn. That makes sense now, why he didn’t even move."

"There's levels to this. Hill wasn't on his level."

"Can’t wait to hear about what Jamahal says he is the master of excuses when he loses. Bro built a YouTube channel around it."

"It was one of the most flawless performances I’ve ever seen and the first I’ve seen from a LHW."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans' reactions to Khalil Rountree Jr.'s injury. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Henry Cejudo calls for Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. next

In his octagon interview at UFC Baku, Khalil Rountree Jr. expressed his desire for a fight that could bring him closer to another title shot. Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo suggested that Rountree should face Jiri Prochazka next.

In a post on X, Cejudo advocated for the matchup, writing:

"Big win for Rountree. Would love to see him fight Jiri Procházka next 🔥 #UFCBaku"

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

