  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Khalil Rountree Jr. opens up about suffering serious knee injury weeks before Jamahal Hill fight, fans react: "Btw he schooled Jamahal"

Khalil Rountree Jr. opens up about suffering serious knee injury weeks before Jamahal Hill fight, fans react: "Btw he schooled Jamahal"

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 24, 2025 04:51 GMT
Fans react to Khalil Rountree Jr. revealing existing injury amid UFC Baku fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Khalil Rountree Jr. revealing existing injury amid UFC Baku fight. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Khalil Rountree Jr. has disclosed that he fought with an existing knee injury during his match against Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku.

Ad

'The War Horse' secured a unanimous decision victory over Hill after their five-round bout. The information about his injury was not disclosed till then. However, hours later, Rountree posted a video on his YouTube channel, where he revealed that he had torn his meniscus three weeks prior to UFC Baku. He explained:

"I’d say about halfway through training camp, when I was training jiu-jitsu, is the first time I felt some discomfort in my knee... It only grew from there until one day I woke up and it was really hard for me to walk and even stand. So I got it checked out and ended up having a torn meniscus. Once I found out what the injury was, I think it was only about three weeks away from the actual fight day." [h/t: MMA Fighting]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Championship Rounds on X reshared Rountree's comments, which further garnered the attention of fans.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Ad

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ChampRDS' post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"All the fighters are always injured, man. I don't know what to believe anymore 😂. Btw, he schooled [Jamahal]. I thought [Jamahal] was an amateur."
Ad

Others commented:

"Warrior. Damn. That makes sense now, why he didn’t even move."
"There's levels to this. Hill wasn't on his level."
"Can’t wait to hear about what Jamahal says he is the master of excuses when he loses. Bro built a YouTube channel around it."
"It was one of the most flawless performances I’ve ever seen and the first I’ve seen from a LHW."
Ad

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reactions to Khalil Rountree Jr.&#039;s injury. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans' reactions to Khalil Rountree Jr.'s injury. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Henry Cejudo calls for Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. next

In his octagon interview at UFC Baku, Khalil Rountree Jr. expressed his desire for a fight that could bring him closer to another title shot. Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo suggested that Rountree should face Jiri Prochazka next.

Ad

In a post on X, Cejudo advocated for the matchup, writing:

"Big win for Rountree. Would love to see him fight Jiri Procházka next 🔥 #UFCBaku"

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below:

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications