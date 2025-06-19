Khalil Rountree Jr. shares honest response to Jamahal Hill's trash-talking ahead of UFC Baku clash: "I'm prepared"

Khalil Rountree Jr. is set to face Jamahal Hill in the headliner clash of UFC Baku this coming Saturday. Ahead of the fight, Rountree shared his thoughts on Hill's ongoing trash talk.

Even though Rountree boasts a 5-1 record in his last six UFC appearances, 'Sweet Dreams' has dismissed Rountree being on the same level as a fighter. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, 'The War Horse' was asked to comment on Hill's statements.

In response, Rountree said:

"I think that's a mixture of a lot of things, but it's also not the first time that I've heard this.. I heard it against Alex [Pereira], we've heard it against Jiri [Prochazka]. 'Alex is not on my level, Jiri is not on my level, Khalil Rountree is not on my level.' So, I'm just going to leave it at that. I'm prepared." [h/t: MMA Junkie]

Check out Khalil Rountree Jr.'s comments below (9:44):

Jamahal Hill issues violent threat to Khalil Rountree Jr. ahead of UFC Baku

Khalil Rountree is coming off a loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 307 last year, and Jamahal Hill is on a two-fight losing streak, losing to both 'Poatan' and Jiri Prochazka. Despite being a former champion, Hill has faced more scrutiny lately.

In a video posted by ESPN MMA on YouTube, 'Sweet Dreams' was quite serious about his mindset heading into UFC Baku. He also issued a threat to dominate Rountree Jr., saying:

"The biggest mistake Khalil can make is thinking that I'm maybe not the fighter that I was. Believing the hype and all of just the disrespect that's been going around. I fought the best of the best. I fought [at] the top of this division. I just have more experience at the top of this sport than he does. I'm here to dominate Khalil Rountree [Jr.]."

Check out Jamahal Hill's comments below (26:34):

