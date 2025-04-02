Khalil Rountree Jr. shares massive update on canceled Jamahal Hill fight, explains not getting replacement fight 

UFC light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree Jr. recently weighed in on his fight against Jamahal Hill being canceled. The contest that was initially scheduled for April 26 had to be called off due to a supposed injury for 'Sweet Dreams.'

On his YouTube channel, 'The War Horse' appeared disappointed regarding the canceled bout. He also included his training footage, touched on his last fight against Alex Pereira and wanted to fight three times in 2025. Speaking about the canceled UFC Kansas City, the American fighter said:

"I just got off the phone with the UFC. It appears that Jamahal Hill is injured. Looks like I'm out of a fight. It's gonna be postponed. I don't know when. I have no idea what the issue is. All I know is UFC told me that he had to pull out due to an injury. And that, he needed more time to recover from this. So hopefully, we stayed matched up, just at a later date."

He continued:

"At the moment, I still wanna fight Jamahal. I think that this was a fight that was meant to happen before. After talking to the UFC, they've done everything they can to find a fight that makes sense. Right now, there's no one available. Jiří is not available, Ulberg and Blachowicz, they just fought."

Check out Khalil Rountree Jr.'s post below:

Although Rountree Jr. is not fighting, UFC Kansas City has been replaced by welterweight contenders Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates. CEO Dana White announced this five-round match-up following the cancellation of the light heavyweight contest.

Alex Pereira reacts to Jamahal Hill's loss against Jiří Procházka at UFC 311

Jiří Procházka defeated Jamahal Hill at UFC 311 via a vicious TKO. The American continued his losing streak, which began after he was defeated against former champion Alex Pereira at UFC 300. Hill and 'Poatan' are known to have an intense rivalry as both fighters have gone back-and-forth on multiple occasions.

However, the Brazilian fighter shared his thoughts on Hill's loss at UFC 311. Although their feud has often been hot-blooded, Pereira appeared empathetic towards 'Sweet Dreams.' In an interview with MMA Junkie, he had this to say via translator Plinio Cruz:

"I have absolutely no problem with him. We’re both the same. Sometimes I’ll go and make some fun before the fight, or he will. But tomorrow we’re going to hold hands and respect each other. I think all the turmoil that was created is part of the sport."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

