Khalil Rountree sheds light on how he cut weight properly for Alex Pereira fight: "In the sauna for 45 minutes"

Khalil Rountree recently recalled his latest weight cut for his light heavyweight title bout against Alex Pereira at UFC 307 and shed light on his process. He noted that he didn't cut much weight for the bout, which is a stark contrast to the amount that 'Poatan' usually cuts to make 205 pounds or 185 pounds.

'The War Horse' admitted to disliking the weight-cutting aspect of the sport, but has found a method that works well for him and ensures that he doesn't deplete his body too much. Rountree put on an incredible performance and traded blows with 'Poatan', who is a decorated striker and former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion. Although he had his moments, Pereira eventually got the better of him and finished him with strikes in the fourth round.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST's UFC 309 review, 'The War Horse' told host Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson that he focuses more on his nutrition to ensure he cuts very little water weight. Rountree mentioned, for his latest bout, he spent a brief amount of time in the sauna to get his weight down and then refrained from eating heavy food until after his fight against Pereira:

"My coach makes sure that we cut the minimal amount of water possible. Even this last fight [against Pereira]...I was in the sauna for 45 minutes only. So, I cut like, three pounds of water and then I was on weight. And then after I'm starving but it's like, I'll have a steak, some sourdough bread, probiotics...The night of the weigh-ins isn't the night to gorge...You should really focus on eating the right things."

Khalil Rountree recounts knockout win over Paul Craig

In addition to shedding light on his weight-cutting method, Khalil Rountree also recounted his past knockout win over Paul Craig.

During the aforementioned appearance, Craig became the topic of conversation when recapping his bout against Bo Nickal. Rountree was candid about the Scotsman and mentioned that he doesn't believe he poses a threat from his own experience in the octagon with him in their 2017 encounter:

"There's nothing really that's like crazy [about Craig] that stands out. This was all in the first round. I think I knew that he was trying to shoot. I was just like, really comfortable and I was just still myself and keeping the distance and throwing strikes but I knew that the only thing he thought he could do to beat me...In this fight [against him], I was literally like, mocking him."

