Khalil Rountree UFC record: A look at the deadly American’s impressive win column and upcoming fight

Khalil Rountree has been a force to be reckoned with in the UFC light heavyweight division. The 33-year-old had to overcome adversity and bounce back from tough losses during his tenure with the promotion. However, he has since gained plenty of momentum and is currently the No.11 ranked light heavyweight.

'The War Horse' had a unique journey to the octagon as he was a runner-up on season 23 of The Ultimate Fighter.

Despite being submitted by Cory Hendricks in the quarter-final round, Rountree ended up earning another opportunity to compete after his opponent was forced to pull out of the semi-finals due to a neck injury. He took full advantage of his second chance as he earned a first-round TKO win over Josh Stansbury to advance to the finale, where he lost a unanimous decision to Andrew Sanchez.

After a second consecutive loss, Khalil Rountree earned his first UFC win by defeating Daniel Jolly via first-round knockout. He continued to ride the momentum as he earned an impressive first-round knockout win over Paul Craig.

His most high-profile win came the following year as he earned a spectacular first-round TKO win over former Glory Kickboxing light heavyweight champion Gokhan Saki.

The former TUF runner-up then went on to experience a difficult stretch in his career as he went 1-4 in the five bouts that followed.

Khalil Rountree has since experienced a resurgence in his career as he is riding a four-fight winning streak that includes wins over Modestas Bukauskas, Karl Roberson, Dustin Jacoby, and Chris Daukaus. Three of those wins came via TKO.

Khalil Rountree will be in for another tough challenge as he is scheduled to fight Azamat Murzakanov next Saturday at UFC on ESPN 52. 'The Professional' is the No.12 ranked light heavyweight and has an unbeaten 13-0 MMA record.

It will be interesting to see what transpires next Saturday as another decisive win, especially against an undefeated ranked opponent, could possibly propel 'The War Horse' into the top 10.