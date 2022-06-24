Khamzat Chimaev advised to return to middleweight 

Alan Nascimento has advised Khamzat Chimaev to take his next fight in the UFC's middleweight division.

Nascimento is the jiu-jitsu coach at the Allstars gym in Sweden. The Brazilian-born 'Finfou' wants his Chechen-born pupil to take his next fight at 185lbs before making a return to the welterweight division later this year. In a recent interview with Sherdog, he said:

"Since he is currently weighing [210 pounds], I advised him to fight someone from middleweight in August, and then return to welterweight in October. Since [Derek] Brunson already defeated Darren Till, he liked that possibility, but everything will depend on the UFC’s decision. If the UFC gets Nate Diaz for August and Belal Muhammad for October, he will be ready. What he wants most is to stay active." [h/t Sherdog.com]

Chimaev has previously fought twice in the middleweight division of the UFC. His last fight at 185lbs came against Gerald Meerschaert. 'Borz' managed to earn a stunning 17-second knockout finish against 'GM3'.

Chimaev is coming off a win against Gilbert Burns in his last fight in the welterweight division. The clash at UFC 273 was the first time he couldn't finish an opponent. It was a back-and-forth affair and a fight fans will remember for a long time.

With the win, Khamzat Chimaev jumped to No.3 in the welterweight rankings. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Chimaev back at middleweight for his next fight.

Khamzat Chimaev had a crazy sparring session with Jiri Prochazka

Nascimento also revealed that Khamzat Chimaev had a wild sparring session with the current UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka. 'Denisa' did his last fight camp before joining the UFC at the Allstars gym.

The Brazilian-born coach said that both Chimaev and Prochazka went hard at each other:

"He did his last camp before signing with the UFC here with us and there was a historical sparring [session] between him and Chimaev, where they were both trying to kill each other. Everyone here in the gym always recalls that crazy sparring." (h/t Sherdog.com)

Chimaev also trains with the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Darren Till, and more on a regular basis. Needless to say, 'Borz' is always working in the gym to sharpen his tools as a fighter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far