"Don't take the Palestinian flag into battle"- Khamzat Chimaev agrees to fight Belal Muhammad, but on one condition 

UFC rising star Khamzat Chimaev has agreed on social media to fight Belal Muhammad. Chimaev, the No.3-ranked welterweight, has offered to fight Muhammad on the condition that the 33-year-old American doesn't take the Palestinian flag into the octagon.

Muhammad, a proud Muslim, has been very outspoken in his support for Palestine. The No.5-ranked welterweight regularly carries the Palestinian flag with him during his octagon walk and in his post-fight interviews. 'Remember the Name' has even publicly denounced the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

'Borz', also a Muslim, agreed to a fight with Muhammad on social media but made his condition clear.

"I will fight you if you don't take the Palestinian flag into battle, Belal Muhammad."

"I will fight you if you don't take the Palestinian flag into battle, Belal Muhammad."

Politics and faith aside, a match-up between the two ranked welterweights makes sense. Chimaev (11-0) has been on a monstrous run since making his debut for the UFC in 2020. The Chechen-born Swede is 5-0 since signing for the organization.

In his first four UFC appearances, 'Borz' only received one significant strike. The 28-year-old even broke the record for the quickest turnaround between fights, debuting on July 16, 2020 and stepping back into the cage just 10 days later.

Belal Muhammad (21-3-1) has been fighting for the UFC since 2016. Muhammad has fought 16 times in the octagon and is currently on an unbeaten run of eight. 'Remember the Name' has impressive wins over fighters such as Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque and Demian Maia.

Should the two men face each other in the octagon, it would almost certainly guarantee the winner a shot at the title, or failing that, Colby Covington. Kamaru Usman is expected to defend his welterweight title against Leon Edwards later this year, meaning the rest of the top 10 are free to face one another.

Belal Muhammad wants a No.1 contender fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev wasn't the one to fire the first shot. It was Muhammad who initially called out the Chechen-born fighter.

'Borz' has often been very outspoken on his social media about wanting a 'big' fight. Chimaev has called for bouts with Colby Covington, Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, some of the biggest stars in the organization.

Muhammad responded to a Khamzat Chimaev Twitter post by demanding a No.1-contender fight. He and Chimaev are the only two fighters in the top 5 welterweights who haven't fought Kamaru Usman. 'Remember the Name' wrote:

"Stop picking on guys who don’t want to fight you ... only two fighters in the top 5 that haven’t fought Kamaru winner gets next."

The welterweight champion will likely have their eyes on the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Belal Muhammad, should it materialize.

