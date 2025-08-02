Khamzat Chimaev allegedly asking $700,000 to appear on Adin Ross' stream sends fans reeling: "All respect to Khamzat for that"

Khamzat Chimaev reportedly asked for $700,000 to appear on popular content creator Adin Ross’ livestream. That figure, whether serious or sarcastic, has turned into an instant viral talking point among fight fans on X.Ross, one of the most recognizable names in the space, has hosted UFC stars, including Islam Makhachev, in the past. Chimaev’s alleged asking price, set off a chain of comments, ranging from criticism to praise.Check out the X post below:Several fans took to X to react to the post, with one fan writing:&quot;All respect to Khamzat for that.&quot;Meanwhile, some other fans wrote:&quot;Khamzat is worth it.&quot;&quot;That translates to Khamzat didn't want to be next to that weirdo and gave him a ridiculous price instead of saying no.&quot;&quot;Khamzat trolled him hard.&quot;&quot;I don’t even like Khamzat, but at least say the guy's name right. You wanted him on your stream, and you can’t pronounce his name correctly. So ridiculous, the super casual fans in Adin and Nelk have big connections with the UFC.&quot;&quot;Khamzat has so much star power and potential, he should have taken that gamble and paid him.&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's alleged demand for stream with Adin Ross. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]UFC analyst explains why a Khamzat Chimaev title win could hurt the UFC's middleweight divisionIf Khamzat Chimaev beats Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, it could create a major scheduling problem for the UFC. Despite his dominance, Chimaev has fought just five times in four years due to recurring injuries and withdrawals.A championship reign demands activity, and Chimaev’s track record raises doubts about whether he can defend the belt consistently. UFC analyst Din Thomas believes a stalled division is the last thing the promotion needs. Speaking in an interview with Mike Bohn, Thomas said:&quot;If Khamzat wins, it's a disaster. You can't tell me a part of you isn't just thinking, 'This fight might not actually happen.'... Some of these guys habitually struggle in just making it to the dance... I'm not going to be pessimistic about it and will say he's going to show up. But if he does show up and he's able to win, do we trust him to be able to show up and fight again? That's the thing.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]He added:&quot;Can he do it twice? Can he do it three times? Because we need movement. I hate when it's static and there's no movement in these divisions, and in order to be movement in the divisions, the champions have to fight.&quot;Check out Din Thomas' comments below (23:00):