Khamzat Chimaev, Andrew Tate, and Tam Khan help raise over $250,000+ for children in Yemen: "Help all the oppressed"

UFC megastar Khamzat Chimaev reportedly helped raise $250,000 along with controversial influencer Andrew Tate and Tam Khan for the children in Yemen.

Greengate Trust successfully hosted the Grand Iftar Charity Dinner on March 15 at The Majestic Bradford. The event aimed to raise funds for underprivileged children in Yemen and featured Chimaev, Tate, and philanthropist Tam Khan.

Khan reported on X that they raised over $250,000 and expressed his gratitude toward ‘Borz’ and Tate for making the event a success, writing:

“Alhamdhulillah we raised over £200k for the children of Yemen yesterday. Amazing turnout & contribution by all. Thank you @KChimaev @Cobratate & all that helped. May Allah reward you all & help all the oppressed & those less fortunate around the world. Ameen.”

Check out Tam Khan’s X post below:

According to various reports, Yemen has been going through a major crisis since October 2024, with one in five children identified as acutely malnourished.

This is not the first time Chimaev has helped raise funds for charity. He was previously seen participating in charity grappling events to support underprivileged children.

As for his MMA career, Chimaev last fought at UFC 308, where he squared off against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and delivered a dominant performance. The Chechen-born fighter submitted the Australian via face crank in the first round to secure the victory.

This performance has cemented him as the next in line for the middleweight title. He will likely take on reigning 185-pound champion Dricus du Plessis.

When Khamzat Chimaev helped raise funds for Palestine

Chimaev is known for his expressive personality and often spreads a message of peace to his fans. Back in 2024, Khamzat Chimaev engaged in a friendly grappling match with influential speaker Mohammad Hijab to raise funds for Palestine.

The charity event was hosted by JustGiving, and according to them, they raised around £160,736 with the help of donors.

Check out the video of Khamzat Chimaev grappling with Mohammad Hijab below:

