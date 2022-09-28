"You've got a guy on the ground you can't completely control" - Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold believes Khamzat Chimaev "bitched out" against Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev has definitely landed in hot water after missing weight by nearly 7.5 pounds at the recently concluded UFC 279.

Luke Rockhold is clearly not impressed with Khamzat Chimaev's recent weight fiasco.

According to the now-retired middleweight contender, Chimaev was well aware of the fact that Nate Diaz would be a "threat" to him. Also, given the image of a ruthless fighter that the Chechen-born Swede portrays himself as, built a lot of pressure on him, and hence he "bitched out", claimed Rockhold.

Appearing in a recent interview with Submission Radio, the former middleweight champ said:

"I'm just not impressed with Khamzat... that how he carried himself in fight week and missing weight by that much that tells so much about a person. You know, it's like the pressure is getting to you and... you know, you got a guy on the ground that you can't completely control, like Nate Diaz. That's gonna pose a little bit of a threat... you can wrestle him but...there is a lot on the line, there's a lot of pressure, and he kind of bitched out."

Check out Rockhold's take on Khamzat Chimaev weight fiasco:

Henry Cejudo gives his take on a potential fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa

In a recent Q&A session uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo weighed in on a possible matchup between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa.

According to 'Triple C', Costa will provide a tough challenge for the Chechen-born Swede. The former bantamweight champ claimed that 'Borrachinha' has the skill to "put the heat" on Chimaev:

"As much as I am a Chimaev fan...he's been beating up welterweights and the fact that the way he did it...Paulo's gonna be the type of guy that he is going to to put the heat on you. Paulo's not afraid like Paulo's gonna be in there and actually press you."

MMA fans are well-aware of Paulo Costa's sheer grit and guts. 'The Eraser' didn't give even Yoel 'Soldier of God' Romero an inch during their thrilling matchup. Costa marches forward and drowns his opponent with unrelenting pressure and power. It remains to be seen how he'd do against an elite-wrestler like Chimaev.

You can check out Henry Cejudo's full Q&A session below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far