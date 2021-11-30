Khamzat Chimaev calls out "b*tch" Colby Covington for a fight; vows to take his heart

Khamzat Chimaev fired another shot at Colby Covington following the No.1 welterweight's latest comments towards 'Borz'.

Taking to Twitter, Khamzat Chimaev sent 'Chaos' a warning and called him out for a fight. The rising UFC welterweight sensation went on to mention that if he and Covington ever crossed paths, he would take Covington's heart.

Alongside an image of the former interim champ being punched, Chimaev wrote:

"Let’s go b***h fight with me @ColbyCovMMA I will take your [heart emoji]." [Check out Khamzat Chimaev's tweet here.]

Khamzat Chimaev then followed up with a series of tweets, taking further shots at Colby Covington. 'Borz' warned the 33-year-old that he was coming for him.

"Call the cops I’m coming for you @ColbyCovMMA"

Colby Covington recently claimed he would love to derail Khamzat Chimaev's "hype"

In the aftermath of his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, Colby Covington sat down for an interview with MMA Fighting.

During the interaction, Covington claimed that Khamzat Chimaev is a "joke" and needs to beat somebody worthy and in the top 5 of the UFC welterweight rankings.

“He’s a joke. He needs to beat someone worthy — someone in the top 5, someone in the top of the rankings, not just fight hand-picked people. What does he have, four UFC fights? The media loves to rush these kids and these hype jobs. This is fighting, man. People can get seriously hurt from rushing people like that.”

Catch MMA Fighting's interview with Colby Covington below:

Covington was recently in action against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. 'Chaos' failed to dethrone the reigning champion in theor rematch.

Following his second loss to 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Colby Covington has called out Jorge Masvidal and made it clear that he wants to fight his former friend and teammate.

However, Covington definitely isn't backing away from a potential fight against Chimaev down the road.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev you do not represent USA i represent USA 🇺🇸 you represent cowardice ⚰️ you do not represent USA i represent USA 🇺🇸 you represent cowardice ⚰️

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Harvey Leonard