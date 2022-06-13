I want to fight in August - Khamzat Chimaev calls out "skinny boy" Nate Diaz

Tensions between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz continue to rise, as 'Borz' has called out the Stockton native once again. Both fighters are at different points in their careers but could end up fighting each other next.

Chimaev is reaching his prime after an impressive decision win against Gilbert Burns last time out. Meanwhile, Diaz's best days seem to be in the past, with three of his previous four fights being losses.

The Stockton legend now finds himself with one fight left on his UFC contract and no fight currently booked after a one-year layoff.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns embrace each other after a brutal three-round war below:

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ



Khamzat Chimaev (-510 ML) defeats Gilbert Burns by decision in What. A. Fight.Khamzat Chimaev (-510 ML) defeats Gilbert Burns by decision in #UFC273 What. A. Fight. 👏Khamzat Chimaev (-510 ML) defeats Gilbert Burns by decision in #UFC273 https://t.co/tFDdcT7x5A

Diaz has started to get impatient and wants to fight as soon as possible. Chimaev is one of the only ranked welterweights stepping up to sign the contract. 'Borz' went on Twitter and instigated the Cesar Gracie jiu-jitsu product by saying:

"I want to fight in August, I'm ready @NateDiaz209 let's do it skinny boy..."

The Ultimate Fighter Season 5 winner hasn't fought since June 2021, when he suffered a loss to Leon Edwards by unanimous decision. The proposal to fight in August is intriguing, considering Diaz has stated that he wants to fight in July because of the long layoff.

Chimaev seems interested in taking the fight, but only time will tell if both fighters agree to sign on the dotted line.

Khamzat Chimaev simultaneously calls out Belal Muhammad

Although Chimaev called out Diaz again, he's planting other seeds with ranked welterweights for the future. The latest callout from 'Borz' was the No. 5 ranked Belal Muhammad. While continuing to wreak havoc on Twitter, the Chechnya native had this to say about 'Remember The Name':

"August @NateDiaz209 October @Bullyb170"

Since making his UFC debut in July 2020, Chimaev has fought and won five times. 'Borz' now finds himself ranked No. 3 while needing one more win for a title shot. The Chechnya native will probably struggle to get other ranked opponents to sign a contract, but Muhammad seems to be down for the fight.

Muhammad has continued to engage with Chimaev on Twitter. 'Remember The Name' has won seven straight fights and needs another ranked win for a title shot. The Chicago native has used his wrestling and conditioning to get wins over Vicente Luque and Stephen Thompson.

The question is, can Muhammad stop 'Borz' from climbing to the top of the division?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far