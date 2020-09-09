It only took Khamzat Chimaev a week to make a name for himself in the UFC, as he made his debut on Fight Island and withing the span of 10 days, made his return to the Octagon for his second promotional fight.

Much to his credit, Chimaev achieved this incredible feat across two weight classes with his first win being at middleweight and his second being at welterweight, which is his natural weight class.

With Khamzat Chimaev now all set to make his UFC debut on American soil, the welterweight sensation has called out The Diaz Brothers and is specifically focused on the 170-lb division.

Khamzat Chimaev calls out The Diaz Brothers

Khamzat Chimaev has been on a roll ever since making his UFC debut last July. Despite Borz reportedly set to fight Gerald Meerschaert in his next Octagon outing, he also has his eyes set on both Nick and Nate Diaz.

Khamzat Chimaev will be competing in the middleweight division in his next fight, however, for his return to welterweight on Fight Island, Chimaev will face the veteran Demian Maia. But, Chimaev also wants a crack at The Diaz Brothers on the same night or ove the course of consecutive weeks.

Here is what Khamzat Chimaev tweeted out in his latest call-out of The Diaz Brothers:

InshAllah if I will defeat my next opponent Dana White @danawhite please I can fight Maia , Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz back to back same night or every week . Easiest money welterweight division — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 9, 2020

A recent statement from his manager did suggest that Nick Diaz is reportedly set to make his Octagon return in 2021 and by the looks of it, Khamzat Chimaev wants a shot at the returning Nick and also at his brother Nate Diaz at some point down the road.

Chimaev will be fighting on the 19th September card, which will be headlined by Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington. Additionally, UFC President Dana White has also confirmed that Borz will return to Fight Island for a welterweight clash against Demian Maia, in what will arguably be the former's toughest test in the UFC so far.