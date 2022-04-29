Khamzat Chimaev claims to draw inspiration from the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight

Khamzat Chimaev recently revealed that the Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 268 inspired him.

In a recent video uploaded to Smesh Bros' YouTube channel, UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev expressed his desire to fight in a five-round bout. 'Borz' admitted that he wanted to get into a similar brawl as the enthralling three round match between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

Speaking of the Gaethje vs Chandler match at UFC 268, Chimaev said:

"Every time I fight, I hope that my opponent is gonna challenge me. I want a fight! People always say that my fights finish early. But I want to see myself in the later rounds, gassed out and covered in blood. Just like Gaethje vs Chandler fight."

He added:

"I wanted to get into a brawl after I saw those highlights. But you also gotta be smart and not risk your health. Both are elite wrestlers, but they didn't use it. I want to keep my health. If I can take someone the easy way I'd take it."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's full interview with Smesh Bros below:

'Borz' has emerged as one of the most sought-after welterweight prospects in the UFC. He holds an undefeated pro record of 11-0. Chimaev last fought against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 and emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Chael Sonnen talks about Khamzat Chimaev and his future at UFC

Khamzat Chimaev was seen training rigorously on his technical skills in wrestling and boxing ahead of his recent appearance at UFC 273.

Chael Sonnen responded to the fighter's intensive training sessions. He stated that such training would help the fighter stay in shape and improve on previously acquired skills and tactics. However, he believes that such training alone would not be of any benefit.

Sharing his thoughts on Chimaev, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

"Chimaev was moving around very well included, at the end of the fight, when we all knew he was exhausted... Chimaev could have gone longer. And then you look at the offensive part was he landing? Hell yeah, he was landing over... he landed plenty . So I don't know quite where that concept came from."

'The American Gangster ' further added:

"But I'll share for you if you believe that's true and you think you're gonna see him in a year from now, he gonna look a lot better. He's not... That's not what MMA and training is about. It's about getting in shape, truly. So that you can push harder than your opponent and you sprinkle in some of the skills."

You can check out the episode of Chael Sonnen's Beyond the Fight, below:

