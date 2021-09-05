Khamzat Chimaev congratulates Derek Brunson and offers to help Darren Till improve his wrestling following UFC Vegas 36

Khamzat Chimaev has congratulated Derek Brunson on his incredible performance in the headliner of UFC Vegas 36. Chimaev also offered to help the other half of the main event, Darren Till, improve his wrestling skills if the Englishman visits Sweden.

While his next fight is in the welterweight division, Khamzat Chimaev also fights at 185lbs. Both Till and Brunson could be potential matchups for him if he moves up again.

For now, Chimaev is completely focused on his return to the octagon in October. He will face Li Jingliang in a welterweight clash expected to take place in Abu Dhabi. Chimaev has been out of action for almost a year now, and is finally set to make a comeback after battling complications from COVID-19.

@DerekBrunson Congratulations good job 👏@darrentill2 Come to Sweden I will help you with wrestling ✊🏼 https://t.co/qGvJd1Vihb — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 5, 2021

Israel Adesanya reminds Derek Brunson of the outcome of their first fight after being called out for a rematch

Till and Brunson competed against one another in an intriguing main event encounter at UFC Vegas 36.

While Till was the superior striker on the feet, Brunson managed to take the Englishman down multiple times in the fight. Brunson inflicted ground-and-pound damage on his opponent for the better part of the first two rounds. He managed to take Till down once more in the third round and this time there was no escape for the British fighter.

As Brunson locked in the rear-naked choke, Till had no other option but to tap. Following the win, Derek Brunson decided to call out reigning middleweight champ Israel Adesanya. 'The Last Stylebender' has since responded:

"Calm down...boy. You still a bum...son." Israel Adesanya wrote on Twitter.

Calm down…boy.

You still a bum…son. pic.twitter.com/8LymB7PLm3 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 4, 2021

Israel Adesanya and Derek Brunson have already fought each other once and the outcome wasn't favorable for the latter. Adesanya knocked him out in the first round of their middleweight encounter back in 2018.

