Khamzat Chimaev congratulates and warns Kamaru Usman on UFC 268 win; takes shots at Colby Covington and Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev was impressed by Kamaru Usman's gritty performance against Colby Covington at UFC 268. He has also made it clear that he wants to fight for the welterweight title down the line. Chimaev took to Twitter to congratulate the champ for his performance and put the likes of Colby Covington and Nate Diaz on notice:

"Congratulations, good job bro @USMAN84kg. I'm coming for you brother, I'm coming @ColbyCovMMA @NateDiaz209," Chimaev wrote.

Usman defended his welterweight title in a rematch with Covington at UFC 268. The fight turned out to be one for the ages with both men leaving everything inside the octagon. In the end, all three judges gave the nod to Usman, who won via unanimous decision.

Chimaev returned to the octagon at UFC 267 and put the entire welterweight division on notice by picking up a stunning first-round submission win over Li Jingliang. Following the win, he said he wants to fight for the title down the line and is prepared to run through top contenders to earn the title shot.

Khamzat Chimaev is a couple of wins away from getting a title shot, claims Dana White

UFC president Dana White weighed in on the possibility of Khamzat Chimaev fighting for the title down the line. While he admits that Chimaev has impressed him with his performances inside the octagon, White claims there's still some time to go before he earns a crack at the coveted title.

According to White, Khamzat Chimaev must first prove his mettle against top contenders in the division before moving on to a title fight:

"We got some guys out there talking about Khamzat Chimaev, that he's ready for it [title shot], he's got four fights in the UFC. You know I get it, the dude's one of the coolest, baddest things we've ever seen the way he rips through people but once you break into the top 10, top five, I'm not even going to talk about Usman, it's a whole another game. He's a couple fights away. If he can beat a couple of guys in the top 10, top five then we'll see," White said in the post-fight press conference following UFC 268.

