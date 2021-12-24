Khamzat Chimaev continues Twitter beef with Belal Muhammad

Khamzat Chimaev and Belal Muhammad have been taking shots at each other for a couple of days now. Things between the two started to heat up when the latter issued multiple callouts to Chimaev.

Adding to the online beef, 'Borz' made a tweet trolling 'Remember the Name' as he posted a picture of Muhammad's fight against Vincent Luque.

In the picture, Belal Muhammad can be seen knocked down while Luque continues to punch him. Khamzat Chimaev also added a few emojis to the picture and captioned the post:

"Merry Christmas @bullyb170"

Normally, Khamzat Chimaev is the one who goes around issung challenges in an attempt to 'smesh' everybody. However, it was Belal Muhammad who took the lead this time around. Muhammad called out Chimaev for the first fight, instigating an online back and forth between the two.

Khamzat Chimaev has since fired back at Belal Muhammad a couple of times, vowing to make light work of him. It remains to be seen whether the continuous smack talk between the two leads to an actual fight inside the octagon or not.

Who is Khamzat Chimaev fighting next?

Khamzat Chimaev has been handing out challenges ever since he beat Li Jingliang back in October. However, he is yet to find his next dancing partner. Chimaev took his UFC record to 4-0 after submitting Jingliang in the first round, extending his hype even further.

Khamzat Chimaev has finished all four of his opponents in the UFC so far and has proven to be the real deal thus far. It will be interesting to see who lies next in line for the undefeated fighter. Regardless, Chimaev will certainly hope to extend his undefeated record in his quest to conquer the welterweight division.

