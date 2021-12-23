"Need 1 minute to take your head" - Khamzat Chimaev responds to Belal Muhammad's callout 

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to top contender Belal Muhammad's recent callout.

Chimaev is usually the one issuing challenges to his fellow 170-pound contenders. However, he found himself on the receiving end of a callout when Belal Muhammad replied to a post from the official ESPN MMA Twitter account. The tweet highlighted UFC president Dana White’s praise for Chimaev.

Muhammad responded to the tweet by using MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov’s iconic catchphrase – "send me location" – to suggest that he’s more than willing to fight Chimaev.

Not one to be outdone, Chimaev responded by quoting another iconic line from 'The Eagle'. Additionally, the undefeated prospect vowed to make short work of Muhammad. On Twitter, the Russian-born Swede wrote:

"[Belal Muhammad] you number one bullsh*t, I need 1 minute to take your head"

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev @bullyb170 you number one bullshit, I need 1 minute to take your head 👊🏼 @bullyb170 you number one bullshit, I need 1 minute to take your head 👊🏼

After spending 13 months on the sidelines, Chimaev triumphantly returned to action at UFC 267 in October. 'Borz' proved the hype surrounding him was justified as he steamrolled Li Jingliang, putting the Chinese welterweight to sleep with a rear-naked choke in the very first round.

Chimaev has seemingly called out almost all the top fighters at 170 lbs ever since his win at UFC 267. It remains to be seen who he takes on next.

Belal Muhammad says beating Khamzat Chimaev is worth more than beating any other ranked fighter

Belal Muhammad, who defeated Stephen Thompson at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, recently entered the top 5 of the welterweight rankings. Muhammad, who is unbeaten in his last 7 bouts, claimed he is worthy of a title shot in his post-fight interview following his victory over 'Wonderboy'.

However, 'Remember the Name' added that he'd consider fighting Khamzat Chimaev if he wasn't awarded a championship fight. In an interview with MMA Junkie, Muhammad said:

"[Khamzat Chimaev] has the most hype in the division right now. He has that [Conor] McGregor x-factor stardom right now, where the fans think he’s untouchable. The boss thinks he’s untouchable. They all think it’s just a matter of time before he becomes champion. So for me, if I beat him, I steal all of his hype, and I think it’s worth more than beating anybody ranked in the division."

He added:

"Beating him is probably worth more than beating Colby Covington just because of all the hype he has right now. So in this game, it’s about momentum, it’s about hype, and it’s about who’s hot right now. He’s the hottest right now. So beating him, I steal all that shine."

Watch Belal Muhammad talk about a potential fight with Khamzat Chimaev below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by C. Naik