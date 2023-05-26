Khamzat Chimaev declares himself king of two weight classes while sharing title aspirations

Khamzat Chimaev's title aspirations have not changed despite being inactive for nearly a year. The No.3-ranked welterweight, who has not fought since UFC 279 and does not currently have a fight scheduled, recently voiced his frustrations by declaring himself the king of the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Borz' stated:

"I want to fight for the title, so for me it doesn't matter which weight class. We can go [170 pounds], but I didn't want to make weight for a nobody at [170], why am I going to do that? I'm No.3. Actually, the numbers for me is nothing. I feel I'm the king of this weight class and I'm the king of [185 pound] weight class as well so just give me a title shot."

Khamzat Chimaev continued:

"I'm ready for both. I'm ready for [Kamaru] Usman, I'm ready Leon [Edwards], I'm ready for Israel [Adesanya]. Who? It doesn't matter. I'm ready for everybody. Just ask Dana [White] when I say no. Never. I want to fight. I am the best, and when you feel you're the best you have to fight with the best, everyone."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (starting at the 7:48 mark):

Chimaev has not fought in nearly a year. However, he has consistently called out contenders in several divisions. The No.3-ranked welterweight has been looking for a title opportunity but likely remains one win away from fighting for UFC gold.

Khamzat Chimaev's title aspirations: 'Borz' calls out Leon Edwards and Israel Adesanya

Leon Edwards and Israel Adesanya are the champions at welterweight and middleweight, respectively. Khamzat Chimaev has called both fighters out as he continues to angle for a title opportunity. Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Borz' stated:

"Leon has the title, so he said he wants to fight, but I don't know what the UFC wants to do. They give Colby [Covington] that chance. When did he win his last fight? I don't remember. Who did he win against? Nobody. He's a nobody, he wins against nobody. Usman broke his chin two times. He knocked him down, that guy. He's s**t. They give him that chance maybe because he's from the USA."

"For Israel, there's nobody there. Only me. So money, if you spoke about money, if you ask the fans, they want to see me and Israel. I'm a bad matchup for him. Everyone knows he's going to lose the title, that's why they saved that guy. They built him up, they don't want to lose him that fast. I finish that guy without a punch, that guy. That's why they're scared."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments on Leon Edwards (3:25) and Israel Adesanya (8:44) below:

While Chimaev has his sights on a title bout, it has been rumored that his next opponent could be former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'Borz' is reportedly looking for his next bout to take place at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

