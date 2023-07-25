Khamzat Chimaev destroys Conor McGregor's alcohol business with a one-word tweet

Khamzat Chimaev has taken a shot at Conor McGregor's famous whisky brand. The Chechen-born Swede recently took to social media to express his opinions on the Irishman's Proper No.12 whiskey business and appeared to give the alcohol an abysmal rating.

It's no secret that the Proper No.12 whiskey brand is McGregor's pride and joy. As the co-founder and face of the brand, 'The Notorious' is often seen promoting it during his pre-fight pressers and via social media posts. When McGregor and his partners sold the brand to Proximo Spirits in 2021, 'The Notorious' walked away with a whopping $600 million, making him one of the wealthiest athletes ever.

While Conor McGregor is undoubtedly proud of his brainchild, Khamzat Chimaev recently took to Twitter to put the whisky brand on blast. 'Borz' posted a picture showing him enjoying some non-alcoholic sparkling rose wine with an associate and wrote:

"0/0 @TheNotoriousMMA."

Khamzat Chimaev is booked to face Paulo Costa in a middleweight bout at UFC 294 on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The fight will mark the Chechen-born Swede's first octagon outing since September 2022, when he submitted Kevin Holland in the first round at UFC 279.

Daniel Cormier on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the highly-anticipated battle between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa. 'DC' believes that despite 'Borz's extended absence from the octagon, the grappling phenom deserves a title shot if he manages to defeat 'Borrachinha' in October.

Prior to beating Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Chimaev secured a hard-fought unanimous decision victory against top-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns. After outlasting the Brazilian, many believed that the Chechen-born Swede was in line for a welterweight title shot. However, that never materialized.

In a recent video uploaded to his Youtube channel, Daniel Cormier explained that if Chimaev beat Burns and went up one weight class to beat Costa, the grappling phenom should be handed a middleweight title shot. 'DC' said:

"I don’t understand why Chimaev has not fought again since he fought Kevin Holland... If he beats Paulo Costa, Khamzat Chimaev will have earned himself a title fight at 185 pounds... I don’t believe that beating Gilbert Burns, going up, and now beating Paulo Costa doesn’t get you a championship opportunity."

He added:

"It makes you the No. 1 contender between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis... We thought that the Gilbert Burns fight was going to teach a lot about Khamzat... It taught us that he’s as good as they come."

Watch the full video below: