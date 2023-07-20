"Costa is doomed" - Khamzat Chimaev's huge physique in latest training photo has fans praying for Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa is considered one of the bigger middleweights in the UFC. So when Khamzat Chimaev posted a picture of himself to Twitter, fans reacted with a hint of worry for the Brazilian fighter.

On July 20th, it was announced that both fighters would be squaring off in a much anticipated bout at this year's Abu Dhabi event at UFC 294. Here's the picture posted by Khamzat Chimaev:

A fan with the handle '@gulaalmma' posted the following in response to Chimaev's post:

"Costa is doomed."

Another fan with the handle '@Indianxmo2' commented on how 'big' 'Borz' had gotten and posted the following reply:

"Damn, you're big [as f**k] now. Costa's dead."

Here are some other reactions to Khamzat Chimaev's tweet:

Khamzat Chimaev will make his octagon return more than a year after last fighting at UFC 279. The last time 'Borz' fought in the UFC, the card that he was supposed to headline with Nate Diaz, got turned on its head. Chimaev missed weight by 8.5 pounds, resulting in the card being shuffled at the last minute.

Nate Diaz would face Tony Ferguson (who was supposed to face Li Jinliang) in the main event, and 'Borz' ended up facing the 'Trailblazer' Kevin Holland (who was supposed to meet Daniel Rodriguez) in the co-main event. The Chechen-born Swede found the brabo-choke finish in the first round.

Yahoo Sports @YahooSports



Khamzat Chimaev submits Kevin Holland in the first round to remain undefeated at 12-0



pic.twitter.com/FCz77MNjIB STILL PERFECTKhamzat Chimaev submits Kevin Holland in the first round to remain undefeated at 12-0

The outcome of this event led many fans to question Chimaev's ability to make weight at welterweight. With a crack at the No.7-ranked Paulo Costa, Chimaev could potentially find himself gunning for the title at middleweight, should he win against 'Borrachinha'.

Throwback: The time Khamzat Chimaev challenged Paulo Costa to a fight at the UFC PI

Since joining the UFC in 2020, Khamzat Chimaev has been calling, practically, everybody out, both in the middleweight and welterweight divisions. Last year, Chimaev ran into Paulo Costa training at the UFC PI.

'Borz' wasn't shy about challenging 'Borrachinha' to a fight on the spot, who was more than willing to oblige the Chechen-born Swede's request. Both teams were ready to step in and stop the altercation if it got physical. Displaying no restraint, Chimaev called Costa a 'Brazilian p*ssy' and reminded him of the time that he lost to Israel Adesanya.

Here's what 'Borz' said, while being restrained by his teammates:

"What happened with Israel [at UFC 253]? He f*ck you a*s, yeah? Come on, you p*ssy. I'm right here. You said [that] you want to f*ck me up? I'm here. When I'm here, you're a p*ssy, eh?"

Chimaev vs. Costa at the UFC PI:

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa will take place at UFC 294, in the co-main event, slated for October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.