Khamzat Chimaev discusses possibility of fighting Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title

Khamzat Chimaev is now only days away from competing against his first ranked opponent in the UFC. 'Borz' is considered to be one of the brightest prospects in the UFC's welterweight division. He recently discussed potentially moving up to 185lbs to fight the current champion, Israel Adesanya.

Khamzat Chimaev has competed at both middleweight and welterweight since entering the UFC. However, for the time being, he looks set to make a run at the 170lbs title, and will face off against the 11th ranked Li Jingliang this weekend.

Jingliang promises to be Chimaev's toughest test in the octagon to date, but 'Borz' already has his eyes set on the title, and more. Speaking with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that once he has captured the welterweight title, he will move up in weight to fight for the middleweight strap.

He believes that nobody in the 185lbs division will be able to defeat Israel Adesanya at the time being. If 'The Last Stylebender' is still champion by the time Chimaev is ready to move up, he believes they will clash. He had the following to say:

"This guy is the champ and I don't think somebody can beat Israel. He's good. It's his time now... I'm gonna take the belt (at) 170, then I go up. If he still champ, maybe I'll fight with him too."

Khamzat Chimaev discusses Li Jingliang

In the same interview, Khamzat Chimaev was asked what he thinks of his upcoming opponent, Lil Jingliang. Despite it being his biggest fight to date, Chimaev does not seem particularly inclined to analyze Jingliang:

"I don't know. I see some highlights, something, you see posts about him. Don't know so much about this guy. I don't wanna know. I am gonna beat him Saturday. Why look at him? Just come to the cage, please come to the cage and fight with me," Chimaev said.

You can check out the full interview with Khamzat Chimaev below:

