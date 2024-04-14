Khamzat Chimaev dismisses Bo Nickal's wresling-heavy victory over Cody Brundage at UFC 300

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev was not impressed with fellow middleweight Bo Nickal's victory at UFC 300.

In Cody Brundage, Nickal took on his toughest opponent yet in the octagon and took a little longer to take care of business. Undefeated Chimaev chimed in and stated he did not like the wrestling he saw from Nickal, a three-time NCAA national champion.

'Borz' wrote on X:

"This wrestling was big bulls**t [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] [man facepalming emoji]"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's post on Bo Nickal below on X:

Cody Brundage did not allow Bo Nickal to assert himself in the first round and thwarted multiple attempts at a choke while being flattened out underneath his opponent.

Nickal showed more urgency in the second round and forced Brundage to give up his back after some ground and pound. It was easy pickings after that as Nickal locked in a routine rear-naked choke to win his sixth straight fight and his fourth via submission.

Despite his dominant performance, Nickal was just as disapproving of his performance as Chimaev. Right after the stoppage, Nickal booed himself and gave himself the thumbs down. He elaborated further on his disappointment in his octagon interview with Joe Rogan.

Nickal wanted to finish Brundage earlier in the bout but he was happy to take on the extra minutes of experience. Each of his five previous fights have ended within three minutes of the first round and his UFC 300 bout marked his first foray into the second round.

Speaking about the fight, Nickal stated:

"You know, I feel like I'm a little bit embarrassed with that performance just because I expect to go out there and completely dominate and shut this guy out. And I gave him too many opportunities but at the same time I feel really grateful because I did get past the first round which in my mind is – kind of ideal, because I was able to have that experience under my belt now."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below:

