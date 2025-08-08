Despite being a formidable force in MMA for a good few years, UFC 319 would be the first time Khamzat Chimaev fights for a world title in the Dana White helmed fight promotion.

As his much-awaited clash against Dricus du Plessis fast approaches, the Chechen-born Emirati is intent on not letting anything spoil his chance at glory, leading him to avoid any unnecessary trips outside his house.

Chimaev's otherwise stellar career has been marred by health issues. After a rough patch with COVID, the 31-year-old was forced to withdraw from multiple bouts due to lingering issues from the infection.

Furthermore, in the years since, he has struggled with illness and weight-cutting issues, leading him to drop out of scheduled fights as recently as 2024.

Suffice it to say, 'Borz' is not taking any chances this time around. Speaking to ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, the wrestling extrodinaire confessed why he largely avoids venturing outside his house in the lead up to the fight:

"It's tough to go out today, I like people when they love me and they come forward and they take pictures and stuff, but this fight for me, [I] have to be ready, don't get sick, and to show up to the fight and give to my fans the thing they love. So that's why I just said to the boys, 'If we go to the mall, if somebody gets sick and he's, he's going to come for me, and maybe we get that sickness. So, you know, have to be careful for that.' So that's why I'm [mostly at my house]... [It's] better to stay home, prepare for the fight, relax, talk with my family on the phone."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (2:49):

Khamzat Chimaev addresses whether he fears that money and success might change him

Khamzat Chimaev is already one of the top stars in the UFC, but if he captures the middleweight title with a win over Dricus du Plessis, it will likely catapult him into a new stratosphere of superstardom.

Chimaev, however, is convinced that fame and financial success will not have any adverse effects on him. Addressing the topic during an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the wrestling maestro said:

"I'm already making more money than the other champs do. I went through all of these things, you know. I've seen the money, the good life. I've seen the crazy cars and private jets, all that stuff, and watches and clothes. I went through that, I'm ready."

Chimaev emphasized that one of his primary motivations for making money is to help provide his teammates with quality training and opportunities to help them become world champions.

