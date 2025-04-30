Khamzat Chimaev fires shots at "pony" Belal Muhammad after UFC champ expresses interest in potential fight, 'Remember The Name' responds

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad recently responded to Khamzat Chimaev, who called him a "pony" on X. This back-and-forth was elicited by 'Remember The Name's initial callout to 'Borz' regarding a potential middleweight super fight.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Muhammad expressed interest in a fight against Chimaev at the 185-pound division. He believes it will be his toughest challenge yet, claiming that the Russian fighter would walk through the current champion Dricus du Plessis in their upcoming title fight. He said:

"I've called out Khamzat when he was 170. That's one of those fights I was always looking for, I'm always looking for the toughest challenge. Stylistically I think I match up very well with him. I do think he'll walk through [Dricus] du Plessis and become champion."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (16:00):

Upon witnessing the welterweight champion's interest in moving to the 185-pound division, Chimaev decided to respond with a picture of a pony. The Chechnya native wrote:

"bullyb170 where are you going pony."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

In response to this, the Chicago native posted a picture of himself with a t-shirt that showed an unofficial promotional poster for his potential fight against Chimaev, with a caption that said:

"Goin to middleweight."

Check out Belal Muhammad's response below:

Muhammad is scheduled to lock horns with Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, held in the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on May 10. This contest marks the welterweight champion's first title defense since dethroning former kingpin Leon Edwards last July.

Dana White confirms Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

In the post-fight press conference of UFC Kansas City, Dana White insisted that the much-anticipated fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev is still on. After rumors circulated about the middleweight champion's supposed injury, 'Stillknocks' went on to deny it.

Although the UFC CEO issued a confirmation at the presser, he claimed that the fight will not take place at UFC 317. He said:

"We all know that fight’s happening, the [Dricus] du Plessis vs Khamzat [Chimaev] fight, it's happening. It’s just not happening in International Fight Week. But that fight's done."

Check out Dana White's comments below (10:16):

