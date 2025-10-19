Khamzat Chimaev gets dragged into Brendan Allen callout amid Alex Pereira superfight buzz

It appears Khamzat Chimaev can't stay out of the spotlight. After setting the MMA fandom ablaze with a daring call out to Alex Pereira, 'Borz' is now linked to another match-up within his own weight division.Earlier tonight at UFC Vancouver, Reinier de Ridder looked primed to secure the next middleweight title shot if he managed to defeat Brendan Allen. However, Allen pulled off the upset, earning a Round 4 TKO via retirement.Sure enough, 'All In' made the most of the win. During his post-fight interview, the 29-year-old took aim at the middleweight kingpin, saying:&quot;Chimaev, you want a good grappler? You want someone that's young and hungry? Come get it, baby.&quot;Check out Brendan Allen's callout to Khamzat Chimaev below:While Allen will break into the top-5 of the division with the win, it is unlikely he'll get a crack at the title in his next fight.Nevertheless, with 'All In' possessing a proficient jiu-jitsu game, he could be a credible threat for the middleweight champion, seeing as Chimaev has struggled against notable grapplers like Gilbert Burns in the past. If he can't get Chimaev next, Allen has his eyes set on a match-up against either Dricus du Plessis or Sean Strickland.When it comes to the middleweight gold itself, many believe the No.2-ranked Nassourdine Imavov is next in line.However, if it were up to Chimaev, 'The Sniper' will have to wait a bit to get his chance. 'Borz' has his sights set on a fight against Alex Pereira. After 'Poatan' reclaimed the light heavyweight title at UFC 320, the Chechen-born Emirati was quick to call him out.While Pereira brushed off the challenge, noting that he was only interested in a superfight at heavyweight, Chimaev has since proclaimed that he'd be willing to move up to 265 pounds if he gets to fight the Brazilian.