Khamzat Chimaev's former opponent outlines potential kryptonite for his fighting style: "Gilbert Burns high level"

The dilemma of how to beat Khamzat Chimaev continues to puzzle fighters and analysts. His blend of wrestling pressure and brute physicality has left opponents searching for answers that rarely come.

Robert Whittaker, who has firsthand experience dealing with Chimaev’s pressure, gave his perspective on what it would take to overcome the undefeated contender. The former UFC middleweight champ admitted it is hard to see anyone stopping Chimaev at the moment, but pointed to one possible path.

In his view, the key is elite-level jiu-jitsu. The type that Gilbert Burns used when he pushed Chimaev harder than anyone else inside the octagon. Burns’ ability to scramble and threaten off his back created problems that forced Chimaev into deep waters.

Whittaker suggested Nassourdine Imavov could pose questions if his grappling can match that standard. Imavov is building momentum after his unanimous decision win over Caio Borralho at UFC Paris.

Speaking about Imavov's chances and potential kryptonite for Chimaev's fighting style in a recent episode of the MMAArcade Podcast, Whittaker said:

"I don't know how anyone beats Khamzat at the moment. Yeah, [to be] honest, he's a bit of a menace, man. His wrestling is so high level... I feel like the way to beat him is with high-level jiu-jitsu. So if Imavov has high-level back jiu-jitsu, you know which I know he does have high-level jiu-jitsu, but if it's that high level like Gilbert Burns' high level, then maybe we'll see something... It's a fight; anything can happen, maybe Chimaev dives into a knee or foot."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (8:50):

Joe Rogan floats unexpected option for Khamzat Chimaev’s first title defense

Nassourdine Imavov earned a unanimous decision win over Caio Borralho in the UFC Paris main event, extending his win streak to five. The victory appeared to set him up for a potential title shot against Khamzat Chimaev, according to several analysts.

However, Joe Rogan suggested the situation may not be that straightforward. The longtime commentator raised the possibility of other names being considered, including former champion Sean Strickland. Speaking in a recent episode of JRE Fight Companion, Rogan said:

"Well, who else then? Who’s getting Khamzat next? It really depends on what [Reinier De Ridder vs Anthony Hernandez] looks like, right, because this was a f*cking war... Interesting, who is the big star behind these guys, behind Imavov… Who’s the big star other than him [that could leapfrog him]? [Sean Strickland] is the biggest star, for sure... I wonder if he can get right back in there like that. Does he go right back into a title shot, or does he have to fight somebody?”

