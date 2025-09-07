  • home icon
UFC Paris: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho - Full video highlights

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Sep 07, 2025 01:19 GMT
Nassourdine Imavov defeated Caio Borralho at UFC Paris. [Images courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Nassourdine Imavov defeated Caio Borralho at UFC Paris. [Images courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

UFC middleweight Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho collided in a thrilling title-eliminator clash at UFC Paris. Imavov secured the unanimous decision win after a five-round battle.

Imavov, who came into this bout on the back of a knockout victory against Israel Adesanya, stepped into the cage as a slight underdog at +110 against the Brazilian, who was a slight favorite at -130. However, the odds quickly shifted in Imavov's favor after the fight started.

'The Sniper' pushed the pace from the opening bell, picking his shots, remaining evasive, and landing crisp combination punches. He prevented Borralho from entering into any kind of rhythm for the majority of the bout. Imavov successfully defended all the takedown attempts from 'The Natural.'

The Brazilian had brief moments of success, but Imavov made sure to steal the momentum and maintain his control over the pace of the fight.

During the post-fight interview, Imavov requested UFC head honcho Dana White to grant him his title shot against Khamzat Chimaev next. Meanwhile, Borralho remained humble in defeat, admitting that Imavov was the better fighter on the day.

"Nassourdine was the better man today."

Addressing the fight, Borralho stated that he was impressed by Imavov's quickness and that he struggled to make adjustments during the fight.

Borralho's ten-year undefeated run came to an end as he experienced his first-ever defeat in the UFC. On the other hand, Imavov improved his professional MMA record to 17-4, solidifying his spot at the top of the middleweight division.

