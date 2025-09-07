Nassourdine Imavov shrugs off middleweight rivals, demands title shot against Khamzat Chimaev in the aftermath of UFC Paris

Nassourdine Imavov recently secured a unanimous decision victory over Caio Borralho at UFC Paris. Following this win, Imavov expressed his desire to fight for the title against Khamzat Chimaev next, ahead of other middleweight contenders.'Borz' became the 185-pound champion by defeating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 last month. Alongside Imavov, Anthony Hernandez and Reinier de Ridder are also emerging as contenders for Chimaev's first title defense. Notably, Hernandez and de Ridder are scheduled to face each other at UFC Vancouver on Oct. 19.In an interview with FULL SEND MMA, Imavov stated that he is not concerned about the results of the de Ridder vs. Hernandez fight affecting his chances for a title shot:&quot;Yeah, I'm next. I'm not even worried about the next fight. I mean, you have to be realistic. No one did what I did for the last three years. [I have wins over] five opponents, five top 10 guys, two finishes, I mean, no one did that.&quot; [via Translator]Check out the post below:Henry Cejudo calls out against Nassourdine Imavov's title shot desireNassourdine Imavov is currently ranked No. 2 in the UFC middleweight division and is on a five-fight win streak. In contrast, Reinier de Ridder holds the No. 4 spot with an undefeated record of 4-0. Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez is ranked No. 6 and boasts an eight-fight winning streak.According to former UFC champion Henry Cejudo, instead of Imavov, either de Ridder or Hernandez should be fighting for the middleweight title next. In a post on X, Cejudo wrote:&quot;Great win for Imavov, but I think the winner of RDR/Fluffy is getting the next title shot #UFCParis&quot;